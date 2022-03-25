NBC and Olympic Skaters Sued for Copyright Infringement – In The News – 03/24/2022

Living as a publisher in a war zone.

Ukraine’s Vivat Publishing House Fights to Survive

“The majority of my co-workers were forced to leave their homes and move to other, comparatively peaceful regions of Ukraine, or flee abroad. It is no surprise that some of them were unable to take any equipment needed for work — laptops, computers, tablets, etc.”

Ukrainian Book Institute is asking for help.

Bologna 2022: Ukrainian Children’s Publishers Share Harrowing Stories

“The Ukrainian Book Institute, … has reiterated its request for help from the global publishing community to raise money to publish and distribute Ukrainian-language books for the several million refugees who have fled Ukraine after Russia’s invasion nearly a month ago.”

Olympic skaters sued for using music without permission.

U.S. Figure Skaters and NBC Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Song Used in Olympic Routine

“The Marderosians also said that the Defendants ‘[recognized] Plaintiffs’ popularity, talent and goodwill’ and used the song ‘in a brazen and improper effort to capitalize on Plaintiffs’ hard work and copyright ownership’ of it.”

I wonder is she would accept the same response from her victim?

Porn star Stormy Daniels loses appeal in Trump case, vows ‘I will go to jail before I pay a penny’ of $300,000

“The lawsuit was a purely political stunt that never should have started, or allowed to happen, and I am pleased that my lawyers were able to bring it to a successful conclusion after the court fully rejected her appeal…”

One careless comment can result in a lifetime of litigation.

Alex Jones will not attend deposition today in Sandy Hook defamation lawsuit

“The InfoWars host was sued by the victims’ families in 2018 after claiming that the shootings that killed six educators and 20 students were ‘fake.’”

I guess even a LAWYER can be held accountable or what he says in court!

Defamation suit by brothers in Smollett case can go forward

“’Taken in context, Glandian was asserting plaintiffs’ involvement in a racially motivated attack,’ Rowland wrote. ‘Explaining that the attackers were white, read in context, adds the implication that the attack was a hate crime.’”

About time someone stands up for protecting kids.

Texas superintendent tells librarians to pull books on sexuality, transgender people

“’I don’t want a kid picking up a book, whether it’s about homosexuality or heterosexuality, and reading about how to hook up sexually in our libraries,’ Glenn said.”

Shoddy Internet Security!

Ex CafePress owner fined $500,000 for ‘shoddy’ security, covering up data breach

“CafePress experienced a major security incident in 2019. An attacker infiltrated the platform in February 2019 and was able to access data belonging to millions of users.”

If it’s too “inappropriate” to stream online, why is it in a school library??

Georgia parent reading sexual content from library at school board meeting is cut off: ‘Inappropriate’

“You’re exactly saying exactly what I’m telling you! You’re giving it to our children! I would never give this to my children!”

The dark side of Muppets.

Puppet Makers Rise Up Against the Puppet Masters

“They’re always viewed as ‘lesser than,’ when they are just as qualified — actually far more skilled in the fabrication, engineering and manipulation of puppets — than the people being paid to perform.”

Copyright News

Katy Perry wins federal copyright infringement case over claim she copied Christian rapper

“We affirm. Copyright law protects ‘musical works’ only to the extent that they are ‘original works of authorship,’”

Wow, what are the odds?

Virginia reporter discovered dead in shooting when paper tries to assign her the story

“Jenkins was caught in the crossfire as she was leaving the bar, restaurant manager Rory Schindel told the newspaper. No arrests had been announced as of Saturday afternoon.”

GOOD!

Schools nationwide are quietly removing books from their libraries

“Administrators, afraid of attracting controversy, were quietly removing books from library shelves before they could be challenged.”