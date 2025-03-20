Scammer Hilariously Accuses Alina Adams of Trying to Scam HIM; and MUCH MORE! – In The News – 03/20/2025

Turning the tables did NOT work!

The Book Marketing Scammer Who Accused Me Of Scamming Him!

“So I am a scam and you would waste no time on me, yet you are calling me again? Some would call that a waste of time.”

Did FaceBook’s parent company steal authors’ works to train their AI??

Meta torrented 82TB of pirated books for AI training

“The court documents suggest that Meta took deliberate actions to conceal its involvement, ensuring its infrastructure wasn’t directly linked to the pirated downloads or seeding activity.”

I wouldn’t be surprised if there is a LOT of this going on!

Feds Indict ‘47 Ronin’ Director Who Allegedly Scammed Netflix Out Of Millions For Never-Made TV Series

“After burning through $44 million of the streamer’s cash for the project then called White Horse and holding final-cut power, Rinsch demanded another $11 million from the company in 2020.”

Push for more content / less quality causes scientists to walk out on research journals.

Retractions, Walkouts Plague Science Journals Eager to Churn Out Research

“If you’re going to grow and grow, you’re bound to end up accepting things that are not good quality.”

Whoopi Goldberg is a microscopic study in STUPID because the paper IS NOT FOR SALE!

Whoopi Goldberg pitches ‘crowdfunding’ to buy Washington Post from Bezos

“I stayed until I no longer could—until the newspaper’s owner, Jeff Bezos, issued an edict that the Post’s opinion offerings would henceforth concentrate on the twin pillars of ‘personal liberties and free markets…'”

Voice of America was created to COUNTER communist propaganda. Now, no one can tell the difference…

Trump orders the dismantling of government-funded, ‘propaganda’-peddling media outlet

“From top-to-bottom this agency is a giant rot and burden to the American taxpayer—a national security risk for this nation—and irretrievably broken.”

Why did she agree to even star in it???

Disney scales back premiere of controversial live action ‘Snow White’ remake

“The news comes as the film has been mired in controversy for years, stemming from the outspoken views of its lead actress, Zegler, as well as the film’s original portrayal of the Seven Dwarfs.”

