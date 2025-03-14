Victoria Strauss Shares Why So Many Scams are Targeting Writers Right Now – In The News – 03/13/25

Victoria Strauss of Writer Beware shares why there are so many scams targeting writers right now.

Are Writers Uniquely Vulnerable to Scams?

“There are similar frauds in every creative industry. Headshot scams for models. Talent agency scams for actors. Representation scams for illustrators…”

Tell-All Memoir, or Libelous Sour Grapes?

Ex-Facebook employee alleges sexual harassment and human rights failures in new memoir

“This book is a first person narrative account of what the author herself witnessed. We thoroughly vetted the book. We have no obligation to give Meta or anyone else the opportunity to shut down her story.”

Books stolen by Nazis returned to their owners

How these Jewish genealogists are repairing Nazi ‘dirty deeds’

“For us, doing our research is not just about finding names on a page or on a tree but really recreating a line to the past that in many cases was severed during the Holocaust…”

Should a non-citizen of the U.S. be allowed to stir up violent anti-Semitic riots on college campuses he doesn’t even belong to?

Arrest of Columbia anti-Israel activist ‘not about free speech,’ says Marco Rubio

“The US Department of Homeland Security has said Khalil ‘led activities aligned to Hamas’ and that the DHS action was taken ‘in coordination with the Department of State.’”

Europe is starting to look a lot like the 1930s again.

Writer who wanted to ‘ram a knife down Jews’ throats’ acquitted by Belgian court

“Antisemitism has run rampant in Europe and across the world since Hamas launched its war with Israel on October 7, 2023…”

Author/Journalist wins libel claim against big media.

Guardian Media Group Forced to Apologize, Pay Damages to Douglas Murray over Racism Smear

“Months before the riots occurred, Murray told Anderson during their discussion on Israel, Islam and immigration that ‘the British soul is awakening and stirring with rage at what these people are doing.’”

Think hard BEFORE mistaking a dinosaur leash for a s*x toy … and posting names on Facebook.

Couple sues Branson hotel after allegations made in Springfield Facebook group post

“The lawsuit alleges Clay found the leash, mistook it for a BDSM riding crop and posted a photo of it…”

This wouldn’t be happening if the public could still trust the mainstream media!

FiveThirtyEight Gets the Ax as ABC News Slashes Jobs in Major Shakeup

“At ABC News, investigative show 20/20 and late-night news program Nightline are set to merge into a single unit.”

