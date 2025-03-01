Who Did Alina Adams Exploit This Week to Sell More Books?; and MUCH MORE! – In The News – 03/01/25

Alina Adams never fails to disappoint!

Whom Did I Exploit This Week (To Sell Books)?

“Buckle up, folks, this one is going to be a doozy!”

The same people who lied to us for four years now want to sell books “exposing” the Biden dementia cover-up.

Social Media Goes Off On Hypocritical CNN Anchor Jake Tapper For Writing A Book About The Cover-Up Of Joe Biden’s Cognitive Decline

“Just totally shameless stuff here. The media spent four years attacking Republicans for even daring to suggest that Biden had declined, and now they’re trying to cash in on it and act like they weren’t the ones who covered it up.”

Legacy media is crumbling, and they just can’t seem to figure out why.

Mark Halperin and former Politico reporter scorch ‘liberal media bias’ on networks like MSNBC

“It’s not like some of The New York Times coverage, for instance, where within the crevices of the paragraphs, you can see they’re biased against Trump…”

WHOOPS!!!

Kim Kardashian sued after mistakenly ID’ing New York man as Texas death row inmate on Instagram

“Cantu, the complaint says, has suffered serious emotional damage, anxiety, post-traumatic stress and ‘loss of reputation.'”

ROUND 1

Judge orders Mississippi newspaper to delete editorial criticizing public officials

“First Amendment lawyers and press freedom advocates are sounding alarms after a Mississippi newspaper was forced by a judge to delete an editorial criticizing city officials in Clarksdale.”

ROUND 2

Mississippi city drops libel lawsuit against local paper forced to remove editorial critical of officials

“Emmerich added the city’s decision to drop the suit was ‘probably in response to the overwhelming national criticism it received’ and that the paper will restore the original editorial after the judge rescinds the temporary restraining order, which the city has also requested.”

Roger Waters – comfortably numb to the ugliness of Jew-hatred.

Roger Waters Defamed Filmmaker With Antisemitic Remarks, Court Finds

“Justice Jennifer Eady on Tuesday concluded that Waters was making a statement of fact, blocking him from arguing that the assertions were intended to be opinions.”

You can bet a lawsuit is coming!

Meghan Markle slammed for using small business’ name for her lifestyle brand

“On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she changed the name of her brand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever. The problem, however, is the name already belongs to a small clothing brand based out of New York City.”

