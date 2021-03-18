Court doesn’t like Garamond font; Publisher threatens HBO over use of audiobook; and MORE! – …In the News – 03/18/2021

*Libel / Legal

Maybe This Should Happen More in the U.S.

Notice of UK paper’s loss in Meghan Markle lawsuit must appear on front page, judge rules

“The Mail’s notice about its court defeat must appear on the front page of The Mail on Sunday and must be posted on the website for a full week – and include a hyperlink to the full court ruling, high court judge Lord Justice Warby decided, according to The Guardian.”

*Censorship / Cancel Culture

When will the Cancel Nazis Realize that they are Cancelling The Very Cultures They Claim to be Protecting.

Speedy Gonzales defended after NY Times columnist blasts ‘corrosive stereotype’

“I am the voice of Speedy Gonzales in the new Space Jam. Does this mean they are gonna try to cancel Fluffy too? U can’t catch me cancel culture. I’m the fastest mouse in all of Mexico.” (Gabriel Iglesias – Latino Comedian)

*Copyright Infringement

Is HBO Overstepping?

Woody Allen Memoir Publisher Threatens Lawsuit Against HBO Over ‘Allen V. Farrow’ Docuseries

“Neither the producers nor HBO ever approached Skyhorse to request permission to use excerpts from the audiobook,” the publishing company told Deadline on Monday.

*Amazonannigans

Amazon Price Fixing?

Amazon E-book Case Sprawls, Lawyers Propose Consolidation

“Consolidation is appropriate here, where all four actions assert the same price-fixing and monopoly claims, based on the same allegations…”

*Political Correctness

Anti-American Literature on Navy Reading List

Navy won’t remove ‘anti-American’ books from reading list despite House Republicans’ concerns

“‘We face an existential foreign threat, and our military is desperate for serious leadership,’ the congressman said.”

*Journalism

From the Mouth of a Murderer

Killer Spills the Entire Plot to Murder Investigative Journalist

“We’d be sitting there on two bricks. We watched Daphne on her sofa with a laptop until 2 a.m.”

*Copyright Infringement

Quick and Easy Copyright Lawsuits

Will Posting Memes Or Pro Wedding Pics Land You In Copyright Small Claims Court?

“That will have wide-ranging implications for your small copyright holders, small creators, your songwriter, your artists, your authors, your blogger, your YouTuber.”

*Publishing News

Federal Court Opinion on a FONT!!

US Court of Appeals in DC ‘discourages’ lawyers from filing using Garamond font

“The court has determined that certain typefaces, such as Century and Times New Roman, are more legible than others, particularly Garamond, which appears smaller than the other two typefaces.”

