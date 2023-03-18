Is Thoughtcrime Prosecution Coming to a City Near You? – In The News – 03/17/2023

Why don’t we go back to dunking accused witches while we are at it?

Minnesota lawmaker slams bill that would create ‘thoughtcrime’ database of alleged bias incidents

“The lawmaker voiced his concerns about the bill during a committee hearing earlier this year, when he raised alarm about the government keeping track of incidents in which no law has been broken.”

Legislators love journalists, until a journalist goes against their political agenda.

Democrats grilling ‘Twitter Files’ journalists forgot liberals once defended press, First Amendment: Jordan

“”Now [Democrats] attack anyone who’s conveying the truth to the American people, even two award-winning New York Times best-selling journalists like the individuals we had in front of us,””

The shady sausage factory of big newspaper chains.

The scale of local news destruction in Gannett’s markets is astonishing

“Gannett has eliminated more than half of its jobs in the United States in four years. It’s as if, instead of merging America’s two largest newspaper chains, one of them was simply wiped off the face of the earth.”

White House Correspondence Association kicks out African reporter in a seemingly racist move to censor.

Reporter accuses Karine Jean-Pierre of trying to ‘silence’ him after removal from WHCA

“Ateba expressed disbelief that he has experienced censorship in the United States after fleeing Africa to come to what he called the ‘beacon of free speech.'”

Keeping the Truth secret to keep you from withdrawing YOUR money.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly reportedly calls for censoring social media companies to prevent bank run; he denies

“A Democrat Senator essentially asked whether there was a program in place to censor information on social media that could lead to a run on the banks.”

Lying about industry practices earns Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch a lawsuit.

Blue-collar lobstermen sue environmental group for defamation: ‘The harm is intentional’

“They conducted this inquiry, this analysis, based on what they characterized as all scientific data and a rigorous and transparent science-based process. But the facts are just the opposite…”

Read this week’s “Angela’s Desk” and you’ll know why this story doesn’t surprise us.

Parents outraged after Oregon teacher asks students to write ‘sexual fantasy’ short story

“If an adult male asked my daughter to share her sexual fantasies with him, I would be livid and be going to the police. No teacher has any business asking this of a child..”

How long before we all lose religious freedom?

Author tells stories of Christian martyrs, warns of ‘slow squeezing’ of religious freedom in West

“…the major perpetrators of persecution have always been Communists, the author revealed, adding: ‘This ideology is the ideology that has persecuted more Christians on scale than any ideology in history.’”

