You HAVE to See This Video; MI Gov Sued Over COVID Censorship; White House Charges Reporters for Test; and MORE – …In The News 03/04/2021

MUST-WATCH VIDEO!!! Not publishing related – but hilarious just the same!!

‘I’m not a cat’: Lawyer can’t remove Zoom filter during virtual court appearance

“‘I think at first he wasn’t sure that he was the cat,’ Ferguson said to FOX Television Stations. ‘He just knew there was a cat on the screen and he couldn’t find himself.'”

So, I guess picketing their headquarters was out of the question?

90-year-old man spends $10,000 on 2 ads in WSJ to tell AT&T CEO about his slow internet service

“‘So, I put the ad in the paper and believe me, it’s money well spent,’ Epstein said, smiling.”

Here’s ONE way to hide from the media!!

White House and press are at odds over plan to charge reporters for coronavirus testing

“The plan has alarmed the White House Correspondents’ Association, which represents reporters in issues affecting the presidential press corps.”

Fighting COVID Censorship in China.

The truthtellers: China created a story of the pandemic. These people revealed details Beijing left out

“That was 10 months ago. Chen Kun hasn’t seen his brother since.”

Sexual misconduct allegation leads to cancellation of Christian author’s titles.

Ravi Zacharias’s Books Pulled by HarperCollins After RZIM Investigative Report

“Following the findings in the independent report, the company will immediately take all his publications out of print. We are deeply saddened, and we mourn for the victims.”

Champion of Biblical archeology dies at 90

Died: Hershel Shanks, Editor Who Saved Biblical Archaeology from Academics

“In scholarly terms, Shanks made the technical research “accessible” to an educated public. But Shanks’s core insight was that the main obstacle between an eager public and academic scholarship was the scholars themselves.”

Reporter vs Governor over COVID Truth

Reporter Charlie LeDuff to sue Michigan Gov. Whitmer over nursing home coronavirus data

“LeDuff – who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2001 for his work with the New York Times – said Whitmer ‘refuses to turn over COVID death data and accurate nursing home numbers to the public.'”

Do black lives really matter to Amazon?

Amazon Sued for Alleged Race, Gender Bias in Corporate Hires

“Amazon’s lack of racial and gender diversity in its corporate ranks is common throughout the technology industry.”

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html

It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.