The Tidal Wave of Scam Foreign “Publishers” is Getting a LOT of Attention – In The News – 02/14/25

The tidal wave of scam publishing websites is getting more and more attention!

USA Pen Press: The Ghostwriting Scam of a Thousand Websites

“Also like the Philippine scams, they frequently take writers’ money and run, or deliver substandard quality, or treat whatever package or service the writer initially buys as a gateway to the writer’s bank account, relentlessly pressuring them to hand over more cash.”

ALSO SEE: A List of Publishers and Services That ALL Authors Should AVOID AT ALL COSTS! (The ones in the blue font were added just yesterday.)

Let’s hope this S.O.B. gets life in prison.

The man charged with stabbing Salman Rushdie is going on trial. The author will take the stand

“In a separate indictment, federal authorities allege that Matar was motivated by a terrorist organization’s endorsement of a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.”

It’s good to see the government step in on these dishonest practices.

Retailer Fashion Nova suppressed negative online reviews, $2.4M going to customers

“From as early as late 2015 through mid-November 2019, Fashion Nova chose to have four- and five-star reviews automatically post to the website, but did not approve or publish hundreds of thousands lower-starred, more negative reviews,”

Clearly, in some places, the snowflakes still run the asylum.

University that put over 200 trigger warnings on Shakespeare writings says request came from students

“‘We agreed to include content warnings in this case to enable our students to engage with the materials with advance knowledge of the content,’ the spokesperson said.”

Wikipedia has been indoctrinating you!

Wikipedia Bans ‘100 Percent’ of Conservative Media

“This blatant misinformation means that Wikipedia is purposely feeding Americans information exclusively through the lens of one side of the political spectrum — the left.”

Reigning in AI…

Thomson Reuters scores early win in AI copyright battles in the US

“Thomson Reuters’ win comes as a growing number of lawsuits have been filed by authors, visual artists and music labels against developers of AI models over similar issues.”

