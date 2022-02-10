Have You, Too, Been Hoodwinked by Fake Social Media Posts? – In The News – 02/10/2022

* Freedom of Press

Russia Retaliates

German Anger as Russia Shuts International Broadcaster Deutsche Well

“Deutsche Welle Director General Peter Limbourg said the Russian decision to shut down the bureau was a total overreaction and ‘another sign that the Russian government is not interested in press freedom'”.

*Defamation

Psychologist sues Over Reintegrative Therapy Misinformation

California Psychologist Sues Medical Journal Authors for Publishing Lies About Reintegrative Therapy®

“Their so-called research either deliberately obscured the facts or was so sloppy as to not be submittable for publication. This is both irresponsible and reprehensible.”

Read the court Filing HERE: https://thomasmoresociety.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Nicolosi-Complaint.pdf

* Publishing

Entertainment Weekly and InStyle About to Bite the Dust?

Entertainment Weekly and InStyle to Cease Print Publication, 200 Layoffs Underway

“Staffers at all six titles — which also include EatingWell, Health, Parents and People en Espanol — were awaiting calls on Wednesday from IAC Dotdash’s human resources team to learn their fate.”

* Censorship

Do YOU Think Teens Should Read Books Encouraging Sexual in School?

Banned: Books on Race and Sexuality are Disappearing from Texas Schools in Record Numbers

“If they choose to check out from the public library with a parent, then so be it. But there is no reason whatsoever to have these books in our schools.”

*Publishing

Fake Social Media Accounts? Wow…

How The Author Solutions Scam Works

“Author Solutions also needs to aggressively pursue new business because its existing customers don’t come back for more.”

Read how Author Solution’s prices compare to its competitors RIGHT HERE.

*Free Speech / Privacy

Did Israeli Police Unlawfully Spy on Civilians?

Police use Israel’s NSO to Target Politicians, Businessmen, Journalists – Report

“The new report by Calcalist claims that the police’s special operations cyber unit used Pegasus for years against civilians without obtaining court approval and in direct violation of the law.”

