Lawyer Guilty of Stealing $300K of Author’s Advance – In The News – 02/05/2021

* Free Speech / Censorship

What exactly is Germany’s definition of “criminal content?”

Twitter files lawsuit against German online reporting rule

“In particular, we are concerned that the obligation to proactively share user data with law enforcement forces private companies into the role of prosecutors by reporting users to law enforcement even when there is no illegal behavior.”

* Censorship / Cancel Culture

We have personal experience with Facebook being Anti-Cop.

Author’s pro-police comic book censored on social media: ‘Small minority of loud voices’

“But in today’s hyper-politicized environment, many people find support for the police objectionable.”

*Education

Here are the result of schools teaching “wokeness” and politics instead of academics.

77% tested at Baltimore high school read at elementary level, some at kindergarten level

“’They’re pushed through,’ replied the teacher. ‘They’re not ready for the workforce. They’re not ready for further education.’”

* Publishing / Cancel Culture

RISK – The true American spirit!

Tony Lyons, the US publisher who picks up books ‘cancelled’ by other presses

“’I’ve seen it with the Roth biography, with Allen and with Kennedy,’ says Lyons. ‘All you hear is the takedown of the author and no analysis of the book itself. Or the analysis gets obscured by the discussion of the author.’”

* Free Speech

When does documenting become obstruction?

Criminalizing free speech? Group challenges Miami Beach law used to cuff people filming cops

“’How is a citizen to know what will constitute intent to ‘harass’ a police officer rather than just lawfully disagree with them?’ he wrote.”

* Journalism

It’s illegal for journalists (or any regular citizen) to carry a firearm in Mexico. So, journalists are prohibited by law from protecting themselves against the very people they investigate.

Fourth Mexican journalist slain in less than a month.

“'[Toledo] lost his life at the hands of three people who shot him in a mean and cowardly manner,’ Linares said. ‘We don’t carry weapons. We only have a pen and a notebook to defend ourselves.’”

* Amazonannigans

Amazon loses ANOTHER lawsuit.

Amazon delivery provider pays $50K for firing Christian employee who refused to work Sundays

“The EEOC argued that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 bars discrimination based on religion and ‘requires employers to reasonably accommodate an applicant’s or employee’s sincerely held religious beliefs unless it would pose an undue hardship.'”

* Journalism

As if American news outlets weren’t already biased enough…

Fears for freedom of speech at Forbes: Insiders warn of censorship threat to America’s ‘business bible’ as it prepares to go public with ‘blank check’ SPAC firm seed-funded by China’s sovereign wealth fund

”This deal raises serious and grave concerns about Forbes, which is truly the mouthpiece of democracy and capitalism, and is effectively being taken over by the Chinese,’ a senior source at Forbes told DailyMail.com.”

* Publishing

Sleaze bag…

Michael Avenatti insists he took ‘reasonable percentage’ of money owed from Stormy Daniels book deal

“‘The defendant was a lawyer who stole from his own client. She thought that he was her own advocate, but he betrayed her, and he told lies to try to cover it all up,’ Sobelman said. ‘The defendant’s lies and betrayal were exposed.'”

and

Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti found guilty

“He was found guilty of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft after he surreptitiously diverted $300,000 that rightfully belonged to Stormy Daniels…”

