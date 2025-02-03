Is Facebook Going to Reinstate Accounts That Were Terminated for Political Reasons? – In The News – 02/03/2025

Is Facebook going to reinstate my account? Mine was terminated without notice when, during the BLM riots, I posted the cover of my new book, Blue Lives Matter: The Heart Behind the Badge. It details my years working as a police officer.

Meta agrees to pay $25 million to settle Trump lawsuit over suspended accounts

“Zuckerberg said in a Jan. 7, 2021, post on Facebook that Trump’s refusal to condemn his supporters who stormed and occupied the Capitol showed that he’intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden.’”

Antisemetism and terrorism supported by Virginia legislature.

Senate panel kills controversial campus terrorism bill amid free speech concerns

“Legislation aimed at barring Virginia colleges and universities from engaging with terrorist groups or affiliates was struck down Monday by a Senate Education subcommittee, following heated debate over its potential impact on free speech and student activism.”

Will this help prevent AI generated content from being pushed as human writing?

Books written by humans are getting their own certification

“The Human Authored initiative isn’t about rejecting technology — it’s about creating transparency, acknowledging the reader’s desire for human connection, and celebrating the uniquely human elements of storytelling…”

CNN keeps making poor decisions.

CNN’s Alex Marquardt continues appearing on air after costing network millions over defamatory report

“It was also revealed that Marquardt told a colleague ‘we’re gonna nail this Zachary Young mf—er,’ a message often cited throughout the trial.”

How to get millions of views and multi-thousands of followers.

The blogger who helped spark Nvidia’s $600 billion stock collapse and a panic in Silicon Valley

“Nvidia’s stock plummeted about 12.5% at market open and continued falling from there. By the end of the day, the slide had wiped out nearly $600 billion from Nvidia’s market capitalization — the largest single-day market-cap drop to date for any company.“



