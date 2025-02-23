Where is the Publishing Scam Capital of the World?; and much more! – In The News – 02/22/25

MUST READ! This article gives insight on how these scammers bilk authors!

Cebu (in the Philippines) becomes a hub for scam targeting self-published authors in the US

“I can confirm that Cebu is home to large numbers of publishing scams. They all use the same playbook and operate very similarly to Innocentrix/PageTurner…”

NOTE: Please see the new companies we have added to our list here: A List of Publishers and Services That ALL Authors Should AVOID AT ALL COSTS!

New book describes how woke business practices took down the King of Beers.

How the decline of Budweiser was decades in the making

“Authenticity was lacking. So was logic.”

Beware the Amazon vans.

Amazon delivery driver runs over woman in disturbing hit-and-run

“The pedestrian was heard screaming as the vehicle slowly plowed over her body with its front wheels and then continued to drag her several feet.”

It’s about time!

Dept of Ed spending soared 749% despite downsizing, new DOGE-inspired initiative reveals

“Newhouse cited programs such as ‘DEI training in teacher prep programs and ‘Equity Assistance Centers,’ at the department, adding that the agency’s lack of focus on student outcomes was evidenced by recent data…”

Sometimes, it’s what you say “privately” that will lose you a defamation suit!

CNN defamation trial juror reveals the network’s vile behavior that meant it lost case

“‘We’re gonna nail this Zachary Young mf**ker’ was one message sent by the senior national security correspondent, who took to the stand to testify that he tried calling Young just one time before going through with the misleading segment.”

VP schools Europeans and Marxists on Free Speech

Vance is right about free speech. That’s what makes EU and US leftists so mad

“Remember how then-President Joe Biden’s White House leaned on social media platforms to suppress dissent? Remember his Disinformation Governance Board, established in 2022 to crack down on ‘misinformation?'”

Another media giant held accountable for FAKE NEWS!

NBCUniversal Settles $30M Defamation Lawsuit From ICE Detention Facility Gynecologist Dubbed ‘Uterus Collector’

Back in July, a judge ruled that several MSNBC talking heads spouted off “verifiably false” statements about Amin, including the “uterus collector” moniker.

Read More "In The News" Here.