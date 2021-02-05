Flight Attendant gets Book Deal; NYT Editor Fired for Tweet; How to Bring Down Amazon – In The News – 02/05/2021

…And she SOARS into literary fame!

Former flight attendant signs 7-figure deal for 2 books

“The acquiring editor at Avid Reader, Jofie-Ferrari Adler, said he was impressed by the book’s ‘undeniable authenticity’ and called it a ‘great escape in these difficult times.'”

If people aren’t buying your “news,” sell it to Facebook!

Facebook News Launches in UK following Deals with Publishers

“The deal, which will earn leading publishers millions, will be a financial boost as they face a bleak economic landscape…”

CHILLING!

Fired New York Times editor says paper lying about reason for dismissal after pro-Biden tweet

“Wolfe, who came under fire for saying she had ‘chills’ over Biden’s plane landing the day before his inauguration, told the Washington Post that the tweet was the only reason she was dismissed.”

Shareholder Lawsuit – Good Idea!

The Simple way to Bring down Amazon

“The punitive damages against a company for restraining its own financial growth over the personal political preference of a handful of members can be massive.”

Well, he IS a Communist, After All.

Desperate Putin Resorts to Jailing Journalists for Retweeting Jokes

“This is a signal to all of us that tomorrow police can come and arrest editors-in-chief of the last three or four independent media outlets left in Russia…”

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html

It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

Read more here:

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.