Who Stole Hundreds of Newspapers from Racks After Juicy Story Published? AND MUCH MORE! – In The News – 01/26/2024

Who didn’t want everyone to see the story?

Colorado newspapers stolen after publishing report on teenager’s alleged rape at police chief’s home

“All of our newspaper racks in Ouray and all but one rack in Ridgway were hit by a thief who stole all the newspapers. From what we know so far, it seems this person put in four quarters and took all the papers at these racks…”

The sickle swings!

Mass layoffs hit LA Times, California’s biggest newspaper

“The number of layoffs affects ‘about one-fourth of our whole [LA Times guild] membership…’”

And, it gets ugly…

The Los Angeles Times plunges into ‘chaos’ as brutal layoffs loom and senior editors call it quits

“’I cannot overstate the level of chaos,’ one staffer, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly…”

Killer Reporter Now Dead

Ian Bailey, Ex-Journalist Suspected in Infamous Murder, Dead at 66

“In 2019 a French court convicted Bailey of murder in absentia and sentenced him to 25 years, but he never served that term because he lived in Ireland.”

I LOVED listening to him as a kid!

Charles Osgood, veteran CBS newsman and longtime host of “Sunday Morning,” dies at 91

“Osgood’s love of poetry and music were also on display in ‘Sunday Morning,’ whether it was his playful prose, or playing Christmas carols on the piano during the show’s holiday broadcasts.”

She accused the network of favoring white men.

MSNBC refuses to respond after former host Tiffany Cross bashed network, NBC executives

“‘The network’s philosophy was Trump, Trump, Trump. They wanted me to be part of the echo chamber,’ Cross said.”

What in the world?!?!

Educators urge largest teachers union in US to rescind support for Biden until ‘permanent cease-fire’ in Gaza

“The teachers go further by planning to withhold voluntary donations from the union’s political action committee until NEA takes this step’ Members are not planning to withhold union dues, however.”

And then, more chaos.

Condé Nast Union Members Launch 24-Hour Walkout Amid Layoff Talks

“The NewsGuild of New York, the umbrella labor group of which the Condé Nast Union is one part, has filed two unfair labor practices charges against Condé Nast with the National Labor Relations Board.”

