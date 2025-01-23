Daily Mail is Publishing Hitler’s Secret Diaries; AND MUCH MORE! – In The News – 01/23/2025

Attn: History buffs!

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Unseen for 80 years, the secret diary with extraordinary insights into Hitler’s private life that will shock the globe

“The handwritten diaries will give never-before-seen insights into Hitler’s life as the most evil man in history launched the Second World War.”

This is one way to turn off about half of your audience!

ESPN VP admits not airing national anthem before Sugar Bowl after terror attack was an ‘enormous mistake’

“That was just a horrible error that was made by a group of really well-intentioned people who feel terrible about it.”

Why can’t the media just cover the news without airing their biases?

Politico editor-in-chief calls Trump ‘greatest American figure of his era’ due to his influence

“‘He is a force of history,’ Harris declared in his column published Tuesday.”

Weighing the First Amendment against modern technology.

2 blockbuster cases about the First Amendment and online speech

“Both cases involve novel technologies that did not exist when the First Amendment was ratified in 1791.”

It’s disgusting that the President has to issue such an order here in the USA.

Trump orders government not to infringe on Americans’ speech, calls for censorship investigation

“Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recently echoed that accusation, saying senior Biden administration officials pressured his employees to inappropriately ‘censor’ content during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

