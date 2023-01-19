Lisa Marie Presley Died Owing Tell-All Writer a Whopping $280K – In the News – 01/19/2023

I need to get a job writing celebrities’ tell-alls!

Lisa Marie Presley’s Dire Financial Situation Exposed: Elvis’ Only Child Owed $3 Million To Creditors Months Before Death

“She said she owed $280k to the assistant writer who helped her work on her tell-all…”

I predict this lawsuit will go nowhere because it appears this golfer was not named in the piece.

LIV Golf’s Patrick Reed demands public apology from CNN’s Jake Tapper and Bob Costas, threatens $450M lawsuit

“This widely viewed broadcast in Florida, the nation and internationally, was not only defamatory but also designed to incite ridicule, hatred and violence against LIV Golf players.”

I’m offended by people who are offended by me saying “Aloha.”

USA Today warns against using ‘culturally sensitive words’ like aloha, hola, shalom

“[J]ust because you can say something doesn’t mean it’s always appropriate,” Oliver warned, writing, “If you’re not Hawaiian and you say [aloha], it could come off as mockery.”

The real consequences of not having free speech.

Saudi prosecutors seek death penalty for academic over social media use

“If it wasn’t so sinister, it would be farcical. It is consistent with how they’re operating under this crown prince.”

U.S. Lawmaker wants to trample civil rights … in the name of protecting civil rights.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Introduces Bill Criminalizing ‘Conspiracy to Commit White Supremacy,’ Criticism of Non-White People

“Congressman Sheila Jackson Lee just introduced a bill that would make it a federal crime for White people, and White people only, to criticize mass immigration or to say anything that she claims would vilify ‘a non-White person or group…”

What would happen if they did this to a Muslim?

‘It is offending people’: Man wearing a ‘Jesus Saves’ T-shirt at Mall of America is ordered by security guard to take it off or leave – at nation’s most famous shopping center

“This wouldn’t have happened anywhere in the U.S. until very recently, and it certainly wouldn’t have happened if he’d had a pride shirt on and even 50 people complained.”

Did ANYONE think to have a HUMAN review the stories before publishing them??

A news site used AI to write articles. It was a journalistic disaster.

“Bankrate and CNET said in a statement on Tuesday that the publications are ‘actively reviewing all our AI-assisted pieces to make sure no further inaccuracies made it through the editing process, as humans make mistakes, too.'”

Trying to cash in…

Prosecutor’s Book Draws Warning From Manhattan District Attorney

“Mr. Pomerantz and another top prosecutor resigned after District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to bring charges in a case authorized by his predecessor.”

It’s illegal to sell children a girly magazine or an x-rated movie but it’s not yet illegal to show them sexually explicit books.

North Dakota weighs ban of ‘sexually explicit’ library books

The bill would allow prosecutors to charge any person who displays these materials at places that children visit with a class B misdemeanor.

But how can you define what a “woman” is if you’re not a biologist?

Facebook to allow pictures of naked breasts for trans and non-binary people but not for cis-gender women

“The board lamented that the social media giant’s current policy “is based on a binary view of gender and a distinction between male and female bodies.'”

