FBI Arrests Man Accused of Stealing Book Manuscripts – In The News – 01/07/2022

*Publishing

Another example of why you need to be extra vigilant when looking for a publisher.

F.B.I. Arrests Man Accused of Stealing Unpublished Book Manuscripts

“According to the indictment, to get his hands on the manuscripts, Mr. Bernardini would send out emails impersonating real people working in the publishing industry — a specific editor, for example — by using fake email addresses.”

*Publishing

Print book sales stay strong!

The Publishing Industry Is Still Waiting for the New Normal

“Through October 2021, sales at bookstores were $7.12 billion, up nearly 40% over the same period in 2020, and there is a good chance that sales for 2021 will ultimately be greater than those from 2019.”

*Journalism

Free Speech disappearing fast in Hong Kong

Another independent Hong Kong site halts production out of fear for ‘safety and well-being’ of staff

“CitizenNews was originally founded in 2017 as an independent news operation that was born out of the fight over Hong Kong’s democracy and press freedoms.”

* Hollywood

Chris Tucker – Stand Up Guy.

Actor Chris Tucker turns down over $10 million for movie role over religious objections to content

“We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do ‘Next Friday’ but he turned us down for religious reasons,”…“He didn’t want to cuss or smoke weed on camera anymore.”

* Journalism

People are tired of lies!

The Fall Of The Mainstream Media & The Biggest Lies They Told In 2021

“Leftist media is crumbling, with online propaganda peddlers and click-bait producers like Buzzfeed and Vox imploding. The lack of profits is obvious and the layoffs have been aggressive.”

* Publishing

I hope these lying S.O.B.’s get sued into utter poverty!

Author Faces Backlash for Book Claiming Rittenhouse Killed ‘Two Black Men’ While Waging ‘Race War’

“In her book, Cooney asks readers to “consider 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who used his semi-automatic weapon to kill two Black men in Kenosha, Wisconsin, while waging a glorious race war on behalf of his inherited White power.”

*Journalism

Just how many reporters and editors concealed the truth about Jeffrey Epstein?

Unearthed interview reveals how Ghislaine Maxwell helped kill Vanity Fair exposé

“Reporter Vicky Ward said it was her ‘eternal regret’ that the magazine did not run the accusations by Maria Farmer and her sister Annie, whose testimony was key in Maxwell’s conviction this week.”

Read More "In The News" Here.