Amazon Sued for Hair Dryer Fire; Bitcoin Book Dumped; Warren wants to Criminalize Fake News – and MORE – …In The News 01/30/2020

Politician sues Washington Examiner for $40M

Roy Moore sues conservative outlet for $40 million alleging ‘fake news’

“The suit against Washington Examiner publishers, editors and writers is for $40 million total, including $10 million for ‘defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress’ and another $30 million in punitive damages.”

Insurance company suing Amazon for selling faulty product after customer’s house burns down

HOW AMAZON ESCAPES LIABILITY FOR THE RISKIEST PRODUCTS ON ITS SITE

“The insurance company, however, has sued both the hair dryer manufacturer and Amazon to recover the money, asking a court to order reimbursement of more than $850,000.”

“What do you mean it’s not a reading experience? It’s words.” EXACTLY!!

Audible settles copyright lawsuit with publishers over audiobook captions

“Seven publishers had sued the audiobook giant last July, claiming that its audio-to-text service Captions was unauthorized”

The book could have led to numerous lawsuits

Publisher dumps Craig Wright Bitcoin book over litigation fears

“The book, which includes material about ‘blackmail, police raids, hidden fortunes, death threats and a billion dollar offshore trust’, was written by two highly respected journalists with Wright’s cooperation, and has been promoted by Bitcoin SV house journal CoinGeek and tweeted about by Bitcoin SV’s billionaire benefactor Calvin Ayre.”

Article alleges politician told freelance writers to “get over it” after they lost their jobs from the new CA law

Newspaper Publisher Demands Apology From ‘Gig Economy’ Bill Author Over ‘Damaging’ Comment

“Many of those freelance writers affected by the job cuts have taken to Twitter, and a handful have criticized Gonzalez directly. The lawmaker has responded from her personal Twitter account, at one point telling those who were critical of A.B. 5 that they needed to ‘get over it.’”

What are your thoughts on this? Should a website “out” a minor? Is this considered “news?”

Lawsuit: Louisville Christian school and conservative magazine outed ‘rainbow cake girl’

“The lawsuit accuses Whitefield Academy of breach of contract by not following its disciplinary procedures before expelling the 15-year-old girl and effectively outing her as gay.”

(The article in question is still online HERE.)

If newspapers were to start delivering truthful, unbiased news, this trend may reverse.

Stop Spreading the News; Warren Buffett Throws in the Towel on Newspaper Business

“Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is selling the entire portfolio in the BH Media Group as well as The Buffalo News, which serves Western New York, to Lee Enterprises Inc., a local news provider and advertising platform serving 50 markets.”

HEY LIZ!! WHO WILL DETERMINE WHAT IS DISINFORMATION AND WHAT ISN’T?! – “Congress shall make no law… abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press… ” (First Amendment)

Elizabeth Warren Proposes Criminal Penalties for Spreading Voting Disinformation Online

“I will push for new laws that impose tough civil and criminal penalties for knowingly disseminating this kind of information, which has the explicit purpose of undermining the basic right to vote…”

What this article fails to mention is that much of the criticism is coming from Latinos.

Citing ‘Peril,’ Flatiron Cancels ‘American Dirt’ Tour, Apologizes for ‘Serious Mistakes’

“The discussion around this book has exposed deep inadequacies in how we at Flatiron Books address issues of representation, both in the books we publish and in the teams that work on them.”

