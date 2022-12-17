Writer Admits She Lied about Surgery and Brother’s Cancer to Get Attention – In The News – 12/17/2022

A.I. Bot able to write 5 paragraph essay on Wuthering Heights.

This AI chatbot is dominating social media with its frighteningly good essays

“In a blog post last week, OpenAI said the ‘format makes it possible for the tool to answer follow-up questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests.'”

NYT Strike

New York Times staffers speak out against management amid strike: ‘We’re fighting for a fair contract’

“Feeling like we were sort of forced into a position of walking out is a sad position. Most of us like our jobs and would prefer to just do our jobs.”

She did not get enough attention after knee surgery so she made up lies to try to get some.

Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ writer says she ‘lied’ about having cancer, brother’s suicide: ‘What I did was wrong’

“The best way I can explain it is when you experience a level of trauma, a lot of people adopt a maladaptive coping mechanism. … I lied. That was my coping and my way to feel safe and seen and heard.”

I’ve never thought to dissect swear words before.

Swear words in different languages have one thing in common

“It may be that people associate sounds like l, r, w and y with calm, and so perceive them as unsuitable for expressing anguish or frustration,” he said.

“Darkness” descending on Washington Post

Video emerges of Washington Post staffers angry with publisher for refusing to take questions on layoffs

“We’re not going to turn the town hall into a grievance session with the Guild…”

The cost of digital archiving.

A newspaper vanished from the internet. Did someone pay to kill it?

“The collective loss, in cultural and historical terms, is literally incalculable. ‘We really don’t find out what’s missing until someone goes looking for something and finds out it’s not there…'”

Disturbing Trends

Journalists are being jailed and killed in record numbers

“Notably, RSF said governments were increasingly detaining women reporting in the field, a sign of both increasing gender parity in journalism, and more aggressive moves by governments opposed to press freedoms.”

