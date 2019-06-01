The Village of Homewood need a Freelance Grant Writer: Pays $38K + bonus

Copyright 2019 WritersWeekly.com. This ad may not be republished or reproduced elsewhere under any circumstances.

Village of Homewood

2020 CHESTNUT RD.

HOMEWOOD, IL 60430

CONTACT INFO: 7082063376

nhaney@homewoodil.gov

https://www.village.homewood.il.us/

NAME OF PERSON FILLING OUT FORM:

Napoleon Haney, MPA Assistant Village Manager

Village of Homewood, IL

2020 Chestnut Road

Homewood, IL 60430

Direct: 708-206-3376

Fax: 708-206-3496

Cell: 775-657-1800

www.homesweethomewood.com

nhaney@homewoodil.gov

DESCRIPTION OF COMPANY: The Village of Homewood, IL is a municipal government serving the community of Homewood, IL with a population of nearly 20,000 residents. Homewood seeks to take advantage of grants and funding sources that would be beneficial to its residents and community. Homewood is taking a more detailed and informed look at the various grant and funding opportunities available to our community and partners. Homewood needs a professional ambassador to identity these funding opportunities and aggressively and systematically pursue them.

NEEDS: The Village of Homewood, IL (pop. 19,323) is looking for a self-motivated, successful and experienced individual who is accomplished in all aspects of grant and funding acquisition; including research, preparation, writing and submittal of grant and funding applications for municipal and non-profit organizations.

The successful candidate, at a minimum, will have a Bachelor’s Degree in the related fields of grant writing/fundraising, public administration, non-profit management, business writing, business management, communications, marketing and journalism or equivalent experience. The candidate should have a minimum of 4 years of grant writing and/or funding acquisition experience with a quantitative and demonstrated history of submittals and successful awards. Applicants must have excellent customer service and cognitive skills, along with well-established oral and writing abilities. Applicants must be demonstrably well-versed in utilizing various software including MS Office Suite and other database management and/or enterprise software.

PAYMENT: The compensation associated with this contractual position is $38,000. Homewood is also offering an additional $7,000 in performance compensation for successful grants and funding awarded to Homewood.