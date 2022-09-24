Pohl Children’s Foundation Needs a Grant Writer

Pohl Children’s Foundation
13021 Evergreen Drive
Baxter, MN 56425
CONTACT INFO:
2188201176
2184540727
pohlchildrensfoundation@gmail.com
https://www.pohlchildrensfoundation.org
Suz Pohl – Founder/ Executive Director
DESCRIPTION OF PUBLICATION: We are a non profit providing a multitude of services to children and families who have illnesses, diseases, as well as losses of loved ones. We also have the first pediatric hospice and palliative care in central MN. AD: The Pohl Children’s Foundation is seeking an experienced grant writer. We do a wide variety of services and provide a multitude of options for children and families. We need someone familiar with large and small grants.
PAYMENT: Unknown as we have never hired a grant writer. Willing to discuss.