Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 02/01/19

February 1, 2019 No Comments

Freelance Entertainment News Reporter
Los Angeles Times

Freelance Education Business Reporter – includes benefits
EdSurge

Freelance Reporter – Pays $45K-$55K/year. Must live in the DC area.
The Well News

Freelance Staff Writer – includes benefits
Work + Money

Freelance Claims Journal Editor
Wells Media Group

Freelance U.S. News Writer – Credit Cards and Loans
Growth Laboratories

Freelance Three-Quarter Time Cultural/Linguistics Editor – Pays $35/hour
SAPIENS/Wenner-Gren

Freelance Contract Resume Writer Or Editor – Pays $55/editing, $75-$150/resume and cover letter
Your Edge for Success YES LLC

Freelance Managing Editor
SuperSummary

Freelance Content and Marketing Writer – Pays $60K-$70K/year
Early Growth Financial Services

Freelance Magazine Writer
blind ad

Car Geek Writer
blind ad





Freelance Content Writer & Editor
Abstract

Freelance Editor and Proofreader of Interactive Academic Content
Mindojo

Freelance PMP Exam Prep Lesson Writer
Mindojo

Freelance Accounting Lesson Writer for CPA Review
Mindojo

Freelance SAT/ACT Prep Lesson Writer
Mindojo

Freelance Content Editor
Bibliography.com

Freelance Science Writers
LabRoots

Freelance US Betting Industry Writer
BettingUSA.com

Freelance Writers and Editors
METRO, a CBS Interactive Platform

Freelance Welding, Coffee & General Writers
HealthyHandyman

Freelance French Content Writer
NEMACO

Freelance Writer
blind ad

Freelance Outdoors Writer – Pays $60/article
blind ad

Freelance Writer – Pays $35/hour
blind ad

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $30/hour
TC Marketing

Freelance Resume Writer
RiseSmart

Freelance CBD Oil Blogger/Content Writer
CBD Nerds

Freelance Update Editor – Pays $25/hour
Byrdie.Com

