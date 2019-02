Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 02/01/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Entertainment News Reporter

Los Angeles Times

Freelance Education Business Reporter – includes benefits

EdSurge

Freelance Reporter – Pays $45K-$55K/year. Must live in the DC area.

The Well News

Freelance Staff Writer – includes benefits

Work + Money

Freelance Claims Journal Editor

Wells Media Group

Freelance U.S. News Writer – Credit Cards and Loans

Growth Laboratories

Freelance Three-Quarter Time Cultural/Linguistics Editor – Pays $35/hour

SAPIENS/Wenner-Gren

Freelance Contract Resume Writer Or Editor – Pays $55/editing, $75-$150/resume and cover letter

Your Edge for Success YES LLC

Freelance Managing Editor

SuperSummary

Freelance Content and Marketing Writer – Pays $60K-$70K/year

Early Growth Financial Services

Freelance Magazine Writer

blind ad

Car Geek Writer

blind ad

Freelance Content Writer & Editor

Abstract

Freelance Editor and Proofreader of Interactive Academic Content

Mindojo

Freelance PMP Exam Prep Lesson Writer

Mindojo

Freelance Accounting Lesson Writer for CPA Review

Mindojo

Freelance SAT/ACT Prep Lesson Writer

Mindojo

Freelance Content Editor

Bibliography.com

Freelance Science Writers

LabRoots

Freelance US Betting Industry Writer

BettingUSA.com

Freelance Writers and Editors

METRO, a CBS Interactive Platform

Freelance Welding, Coffee & General Writers

HealthyHandyman

Freelance French Content Writer

NEMACO

Freelance Writer

blind ad

Freelance Outdoors Writer – Pays $60/article

blind ad

Freelance Writer – Pays $35/hour

blind ad

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $30/hour

TC Marketing

Freelance Resume Writer

RiseSmart

Freelance CBD Oil Blogger/Content Writer

CBD Nerds

Freelance Update Editor – Pays $25/hour

Byrdie.Com

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html

HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting





HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.

Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.











Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private

writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral

writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction

and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/2304.html

The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing

Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.



The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.









Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/6712.html