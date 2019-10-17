J&M Global Solutions is seeking a freelancer for technical writing, editing, and formatting

J&M Global Solutions. Email hr@j-mglobal.com. Website http://www.j-mglobal.com. Pays hourly.

CURRENT NEEDS: “J&M Global Solutions LLC (J&M) is looking for a part-time consultant to support our team with technical writing, editing, and formatting. The successful candidate must have experience creating 508-compliant documents and has to be a stickler for ensuring the set style guide in Word is used and that tables can be recreated simply when needed. When editing a document, the individual should be able to adapt his/her style to meet the needs of various clients. For example, while we generally employ a more traditional style (using Oxford commas, etc.), some clients prefer a more modern look. This position is temporary/as needed, with hours varying based on needs. The majority of products will require quick turn around (usually two days or less).

JOB DUTIES:

• Format team documents (e.g., PDF, Word, Excel, PowerPoint) to ensure that they meet accessibility standards, to include creating and applying style guides to Word documents, fixing tagging issues in PDF, and ensuring appropriate color contrast.

• Proofread and copy edit technical reports, guidance documents, presentations, marketing materials, and any other written materials to ensure clarity of language and that they are free from errors.

• Assist in the development of reports, presentations, and other written documents for both programmatic and business operations staff.

• Other duties as assigned

QUALIFICATIONS:

• Bachelor’s degree and 3 years of directly related experience

• Required Skills

✓ Outstanding attention to detail and organizational skills

✓ Demonstrated experience creating 508 compliant documents

✓ Understanding of basic design styles and layout standards

✓ Ability to prioritize and multi-task

✓ Ability and willingness to manage multiple tasks and shift priorities based on needs

✓ Professional attitude and ability to maintain confidentiality

✓ Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, independently and as part of a team, with both local and remote staff

✓ Analytical thinker

✓ Ability to pass standard background check

• Desired Skills

✓ Spanish language speaker ✓ Graphic design experience ✓ Familiar with WordPress

Pays $25/hour. “Please send your resume, a cover letter summarizing your experience and expertise, and the names and contact information for two professional references (one of whom was a past supervisor, if available) to hr@j-mglobal.com.”

HINTS: “Must have knowledge and understanding of accessibility standards with outrageous attention to detail.”

HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting

Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private

writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral

writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction

and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.

HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.

Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private

writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral

writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction

and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.

Read more here: