Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 06/13/19

Print FriendlySteve Denmark was the first to correctly answer the Trivia Question. But there are TWO contests going on!! Go to this week’s News From The Home Office and submit your guess for Ali’s delivery time for the new baby. But you have to HURRY!! She’s very close. The contestant who guesses closest to the actual time of the birth will win a FREE PUBLISHING PACKAGE! According to last week’s issue of WritersWeekly, name 3 Fatal Mistakes that new freelance writers make. Send your answer through the contact form here. You must be a WritersWeekly.com subscriber to participate in the... Read more →