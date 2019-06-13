Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 06/13/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Writer – for ongoing work. Pays $100/article.
Psychic Email Readings
Freelance Fundraising Coordinator – Pays $20-$25/hour.
STEM Education for Children
Freelance Physics Managing Editor – Pays $40/hour.
sciencing.com
Freelance Associate Content Manager – Pays $21+/hour.
natural health/dietary organization
Freelance Copywriters – near Denver, CO. Pays $25-$45/hour.
recruiter
Freelance Bilingual Communications Coordinator – Spanish/English. Pays $17/hour.
Saint Stephen and the Incarnation Episcopal Church
Freelance Entertainment Writer – near Los Angeles, CA. Pays $30K-$35K.
UPI
Freelance Editor/SEO Content Manager – Pays $24/hour.
CBD Oil content site
Freelance Writer
Easylandsell
Freelance Long Term Writer
publisher of home and garden websites
Freelance News and Life Writer – near Miami, FL
blind ad
Freelance Legal Writer
blind ad
Freelance Communications Writer – Pays up to $50/hour.
blind ad
Freelance Copywriter – to create a digital guidebook for healthcare client
blind ad
Freelance Marketing Writer
blind ad
Freelance Writer
complex technologies website
Freelance Technical Writer
blind ad
Freelance Social Media Assistant
blind ad
Freelance Communications Specialist – branding and internal marketing initiatives and manage communications strategies
blind ad
Freelance Writer – PCB / Electrical Engineering
First Page Sage
Freelance Freelance Contributing Writer
Caplan Media Group, Inc.
Freelance Writers and Bloggers
Baton Rouge Parents Magazine
Freelance Freelance Writer – Cloud Management and Migration
First Page Sage
Freelance Writer
SPI
Freelance Script Writer
Filmless
Freelance Social Media Copy Writer
Smithsonian Channel
Freelance Baltimore Beat Writer –
NBC Sports Washington
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition
At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.
And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!
Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html
HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting
HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private
writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral
writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction
and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/2304.html
The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing
Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.
The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/6712.html