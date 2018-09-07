EXPERIENCED FREELANCE COPYWRITER NEEDED – Pays $25/hour

COPYRIGHT 2018 - WRITERSWEEKLY.COM THIS JOB LISTING MAY NOT BE REPRODUCED ELSEWHERE.
Pet Bucket
21 Pickford Rd.
St.Albans, AL AL3 8RS
CONTACT: Ben, Growth Manager
Email: ben@petbucket.com
We have been in operation for over 6 years and sells flea, tick and worming treatments. Customers are from all around the world with a focus on the US market.
Looking for an experienced copywriter to edit and create new copies for a 6 years+ ecommerce site in the pet supply niche.
You will be the voice of the brand and write for the target audience in mind.
You will edit and create copies for
– emails (outreach & automated)
– pages
Note: we are not looking for blog/content writer.
These copies will resonate with the reader and motivate him/her to complete the desired action (place order, complete signup form, etc).
Requirements:
1. Only native English speaker
2. Experience in writing great copies for ecommerce sites
3. Pet lover
4. Dog or cat owner (Big plus)
You will work hand-in-hand with the growth manager to create great copies.
PAYMENT:
$25 per hour