EXPERIENCED FREELANCE COPYWRITER NEEDED – Pays $25/hour

September 7, 2018 No Comments

Pet Bucket

21 Pickford Rd.
St.Albans, AL AL3 8RS

CONTACT: Ben, Growth Manager

Email: ben@petbucket.com

We have been in operation for over 6 years and sells flea, tick and worming treatments. Customers are from all around the world with a focus on the US market.

Looking for an experienced copywriter to edit and create new copies for a 6 years+ ecommerce site in the pet supply niche.

You will be the voice of the brand and write for the target audience in mind.

You will edit and create copies for
– emails (outreach & automated)
– pages

Note: we are not looking for blog/content writer.

These copies will resonate with the reader and motivate him/her to complete the desired action (place order, complete signup form, etc).

Requirements:
1. Only native English speaker
2. Experience in writing great copies for ecommerce sites
3. Pet lover
4. Dog or cat owner (Big plus)

You will work hand-in-hand with the growth manager to create great copies.

PAYMENT:
$25 per hour

