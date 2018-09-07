EXPERIENCED FREELANCE COPYWRITER NEEDED – Pays $25/hour

COPYRIGHT 2018 - WRITERSWEEKLY.COM THIS JOB LISTING MAY NOT BE REPRODUCED ELSEWHERE.

Pet Bucket

21 Pickford Rd.

St.Albans, AL AL3 8RS

CONTACT: Ben, Growth Manager

Email: ben@petbucket.com

We have been in operation for over 6 years and sells flea, tick and worming treatments. Customers are from all around the world with a focus on the US market.

Looking for an experienced copywriter to edit and create new copies for a 6 years+ ecommerce site in the pet supply niche.

You will be the voice of the brand and write for the target audience in mind.

You will edit and create copies for

– emails (outreach & automated)

– pages

Note: we are not looking for blog/content writer.

These copies will resonate with the reader and motivate him/her to complete the desired action (place order, complete signup form, etc).

Requirements:

1. Only native English speaker

2. Experience in writing great copies for ecommerce sites

3. Pet lover

4. Dog or cat owner (Big plus)

You will work hand-in-hand with the growth manager to create great copies.

PAYMENT:

$25 per hour