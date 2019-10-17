Anthology on cheating is seeking writers – Pays $15

Cheat, Cheated, Cheaters, 51-015 Lau Pl, Kaaawa, HI 96730. P(808)201-0106. Email Kellie@leveragepointe.com. Website https://www.leveragepointe.com/. “I am a couple’s therapist working on an anthology about infidelity.” Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds within 72 hours. Guidelines by email.

CURRENT NEEDS: “Short personal essays.” Pays $5 on acceptance + $10 when published (total of $15). Max. length 2500 words. Submit essay by email.

HINTS: “Have you ever been hurt by a cheating spouse or lover? Ever stepped out on a relationship? Ever wished you could? Maybe you fell for someone who belonged to someone else? Maybe you kept them? Do you have an interesting or unusual story about “non-monogamy” you want to tell? Have you learned a lesson about cheating that could help someone else? If any of the above is true for you, then I want to know your story. I am currently collecting true life short stories about infidelity for an upcoming book. If you are a pretty good writer and want your story to be considered, please send your personal 2500 words or less submission via email. Subject line: My Story, include story title, your name, your city/state/zip, your PayPal ID, and email address that you would prefer to use for correspondence regarding your contributions.

