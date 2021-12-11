Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 12/11/21

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??
Freelance Columnist
Yavapai County Contractors Association
Freelance Freelance Digital Editor
NBC Universal Local
Newsletter Editor-in-Chief (remote) – Pays $75K-$100K/year.
City Cast
Senior Writer/Editor (remote)
The Juice
Freelance Writers
TastingTable
Freelance Copywriter
hopscotch
News Reporter (remote)
Daily Mail
Freelance Resume Editor/Writers
YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services
Freelance Entertainment Editor – Reality TV Features
Screen Rant
Freelance Agency Copywriter
Clutch
Freelance Senior Copywriter – to collaborate with brand and digital teams
Pocket Made
Freelance Technical Marketing Copywriter
Hero Digital
Freelance Digital Content Editor
Alvarez & Marsal
Freelance Performance Marketing Copywriter
Brex
Freelance Contract UX Writer
Aura
Freelance Copywriter – for a marketing team. Pays $25/hour.
Inclusive Guide
Freelance Sr. Writer for Editorial Content
DIRECTV Marketing
Freelance Copywriter
Kiva.org
Freelance Writer – “wisdom content”
Calm
Freelance Writer – for print and electronic communications
Sartorius
Freelance Editor – Pays $50-$70/hour.
DoorDash
Freelance eCommerce Content Creator/Editor
AdVon Commerce
Freelance Digital Branded Content Writer – Pays $125/day.
Newsweek Publishing LLC
Freelance Home Technology Writer
MUO
Freelance Food and Dining Feature Writer
Static Media
Freelance Copywriter
Matterport
Freelance Buyer’s Guides Writer
Android Police
Freelance Digital Marketing Writer
Press Ganey Associates, Inc.
Freelance Content Writer
TeamSense
Freelance Copy Writer
Medical Recruitment Strategies
Freelance 2nd & 3rd Grade Writing Teacher – Saturdays only
Kid A Workshop
