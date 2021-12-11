Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 12/11/21

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??

Freelance Columnist

Yavapai County Contractors Association

Freelance Freelance Digital Editor

NBC Universal Local

Newsletter Editor-in-Chief (remote) – Pays $75K-$100K/year.

City Cast

Senior Writer/Editor (remote)

The Juice

Freelance Writers

TastingTable

Freelance Copywriter

hopscotch

News Reporter (remote)

Daily Mail

Freelance Resume Editor/Writers

YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services

Freelance Entertainment Editor – Reality TV Features

Screen Rant

Freelance Agency Copywriter

Clutch

Freelance Senior Copywriter – to collaborate with brand and digital teams

Pocket Made

Freelance Technical Marketing Copywriter

Hero Digital

Freelance Digital Content Editor

Alvarez & Marsal

Freelance Performance Marketing Copywriter

Brex

Freelance Contract UX Writer

Aura

Freelance Copywriter – for a marketing team. Pays $25/hour.

Inclusive Guide

Freelance Sr. Writer for Editorial Content

DIRECTV Marketing

Freelance Copywriter

Kiva.org

Freelance Writer – “wisdom content”

Calm

Freelance Writer – for print and electronic communications

Sartorius

Freelance Editor – Pays $50-$70/hour.

DoorDash

Freelance eCommerce Content Creator/Editor

AdVon Commerce

Freelance Digital Branded Content Writer – Pays $125/day.

Newsweek Publishing LLC

Freelance Home Technology Writer

MUO

Freelance Food and Dining Feature Writer

Static Media

Freelance Copywriter

Matterport

Freelance Buyer’s Guides Writer

Android Police

Freelance Digital Marketing Writer

Press Ganey Associates, Inc.

Freelance Content Writer

TeamSense

Freelance Copy Writer

Medical Recruitment Strategies

Freelance 2nd & 3rd Grade Writing Teacher – Saturdays only

Kid A Workshop

