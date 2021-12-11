Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 12/11/21

December 10, 2021 No Comments

Freelance Columnist
Yavapai County Contractors Association

Freelance Freelance Digital Editor
NBC Universal Local

Newsletter Editor-in-Chief (remote) – Pays $75K-$100K/year.
City Cast

Senior Writer/Editor (remote)
The Juice

Freelance Writers
TastingTable

Freelance Copywriter
hopscotch

News Reporter (remote)
Daily Mail

Freelance Resume Editor/Writers
YES Career Coaching & Resume Writing Services

Freelance Entertainment Editor – Reality TV Features
Screen Rant

Freelance Agency Copywriter
Clutch

Freelance Senior Copywriter – to collaborate with brand and digital teams
Pocket Made

Freelance Technical Marketing Copywriter
Hero Digital

Freelance Digital Content Editor
Alvarez & Marsal

Freelance Performance Marketing Copywriter
Brex

Freelance Contract UX Writer
Aura

Freelance Copywriter – for a marketing team. Pays $25/hour.
Inclusive Guide

Freelance Sr. Writer for Editorial Content
DIRECTV Marketing

Freelance Copywriter
Kiva.org

Freelance Writer – “wisdom content”
Calm

Freelance Writer – for print and electronic communications
Sartorius

Freelance Editor – Pays $50-$70/hour.
DoorDash

Freelance eCommerce Content Creator/Editor
AdVon Commerce

Freelance Digital Branded Content Writer – Pays $125/day.
Newsweek Publishing LLC

Freelance Home Technology Writer
MUO

Freelance Food and Dining Feature Writer
Static Media

Freelance Copywriter
Matterport

Freelance Buyer’s Guides Writer
Android Police

Freelance Digital Marketing Writer
Press Ganey Associates, Inc.

Freelance Content Writer
TeamSense

Freelance Copy Writer
Medical Recruitment Strategies

Freelance 2nd & 3rd Grade Writing Teacher – Saturdays only
Kid A Workshop

