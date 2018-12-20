Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 12/20/18

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Travel Staff Writer
Far & Wide
Freelance Finance Staff Writer
Work + Money
Freelance Editorial Staff Writer
Zapier Inc.
Freelance Politics News Writer
Blavity Inc.
Freelance Copywriter
PerformLine Inc.
Freelance Writers and Editors
METRO
Freelance Photography Blog Content Editor
iPhone Photography School
Freelance Guest Blogger
Confidential
Freelance Health Content Writer
Woodside Brands
Freelance Animals/Pets Writer
Collective Press
Freelance Editor – must be based in New York
New York Gal
Freelance Writer
Grunge.com
Freelance Writer
Consultwebs.com Inc.
Content Marketing Editor – Pays $55K-$60K/year, must live near Lake Geneva, WI for occasional office time
Propecta
Freelance Content Writer
Konsus
Freelance Marketing Writer
Steyer Content
Freelance Home Tours/Interior Writer
Collective Press
Freelance Daily Editor
Vox Media
Freelance Marketing Assistant & Content Writer – Pays $16/hour
Marlow
Freelance AP US History Course Writers
A Pass Educational Group, LLC
Freelance Social Media Copy Writer
Starpoint
Freelance Health & Spiritual Wellness Copywriter – Pays $40-$50/hour
Artisan Talent
Freelance Policy Development Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour
Secret Harbor
Freelance Medical Writer
Pitch + Pivot
Freelance Medical Writer
Parsoft LLC
Freelance Resume Writer – Pays $40-$55/hour
Perfect Resume Careers
Freelance Social Studies Elementary Curriculum Writer
Rozzy Learning Company
Freelance Community Outreach Writer
MBO Partners
Freelance Editorial and Product Listing Writer – Pays $13-$20/hour
Quark Enterprises (Sprout)
Freelance Medical Transcriptionist
blind ad
