Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 12/12/2019

December 12, 2019 No Comments

Freelance Reporter
KUER: NPR Utah

Freelance Staff Writer – Pays $40K-$45K/year
The Well News

Freelance B2B Thought Leadership Writer
Rosebud Communications

Freelance Technology Editor
The Conversation US

Freelance Gender Justice Staff Reporter – Pays $60K-$65K/year
Prism

Freelance Content Manager – Pays $50K/year
GeniusVets

Freelance Wooden Product Reviews, Guides, and Tip Writers
Roche Industrial Co., Ltd

Freelance Writers
Point Visible

Freelance Writer
Assisted Reach

Freelance Dog Writers
DoggieDesigner

Freelance Proofreader/Copy Editor
Krepich Communications LLC

Freelance Copywriter
MCD Partners

Freelance Content Writer
Autoshop Solutions

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $12-$15/hour
TW Media

Freelance Career Consultant/Resume Writer
ResumeSpice

Freelance Personal Finance Writers
InvestingAnswers.com

Freelance Writer
FREE AGENT

Freelance Copywriter
Crawl Space Repair

Freelance Resume Writer
Holly Management Group

Freelance Editor/Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour
Exclusive PR Solutions | Exclusiveprs.com

Freelance Content Writer
Autoshop Solutions

Freelance Infrastructure Editor
SmartBrief

Freelance NCLEX Content Editor – includes benefits
Vipra Med

Freelance Listings Quality Specialist – Pays $15-$20/hour
TeenLife.com

Freelance Scifi Ebook Reviewers
blind ad

Freelance Content Writer
blind ad

Freelance Writer
blind ad

Freelance Editorial Assistant – Pays $16/hour
blind ad

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.10/word
blind ad

