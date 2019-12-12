Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 12/12/2019

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Reporter

KUER: NPR Utah

Freelance Staff Writer – Pays $40K-$45K/year

The Well News

Freelance B2B Thought Leadership Writer

Rosebud Communications

Freelance Technology Editor

The Conversation US

Freelance Gender Justice Staff Reporter – Pays $60K-$65K/year

Prism

Freelance Content Manager – Pays $50K/year

GeniusVets

Freelance Wooden Product Reviews, Guides, and Tip Writers

Roche Industrial Co., Ltd

Freelance Writers

Point Visible

Freelance Writer

Assisted Reach

Freelance Dog Writers

DoggieDesigner

Freelance Proofreader/Copy Editor

Krepich Communications LLC

Freelance Copywriter

MCD Partners

Freelance Content Writer

Autoshop Solutions

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $12-$15/hour

TW Media

Freelance Career Consultant/Resume Writer

ResumeSpice

Freelance Personal Finance Writers

InvestingAnswers.com

Freelance Writer

FREE AGENT

Freelance Copywriter

Crawl Space Repair

Freelance Resume Writer

Holly Management Group

Freelance Editor/Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour

Exclusive PR Solutions | Exclusiveprs.com

Freelance Content Writer

Autoshop Solutions

Freelance Infrastructure Editor

SmartBrief

Freelance NCLEX Content Editor – includes benefits

Vipra Med

Freelance Listings Quality Specialist – Pays $15-$20/hour

TeenLife.com

Freelance Scifi Ebook Reviewers

blind ad

Freelance Content Writer

blind ad

Freelance Writer

blind ad

Freelance Editorial Assistant – Pays $16/hour

blind ad

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.10/word

blind ad

