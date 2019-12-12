Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 12/12/2019

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Reporter
KUER: NPR Utah
Freelance Staff Writer – Pays $40K-$45K/year
The Well News
Freelance B2B Thought Leadership Writer
Rosebud Communications
Freelance Technology Editor
The Conversation US
Freelance Gender Justice Staff Reporter – Pays $60K-$65K/year
Prism
Freelance Content Manager – Pays $50K/year
GeniusVets
Freelance Wooden Product Reviews, Guides, and Tip Writers
Roche Industrial Co., Ltd
Freelance Writers
Point Visible
Freelance Writer
Assisted Reach
Freelance Dog Writers
DoggieDesigner
Freelance Proofreader/Copy Editor
Krepich Communications LLC
Freelance Copywriter
MCD Partners
Freelance Content Writer
Autoshop Solutions
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $12-$15/hour
TW Media
Freelance Career Consultant/Resume Writer
ResumeSpice
Freelance Personal Finance Writers
InvestingAnswers.com
Freelance Writer
FREE AGENT
Freelance Copywriter
Crawl Space Repair
Freelance Resume Writer
Holly Management Group
Freelance Editor/Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour
Exclusive PR Solutions | Exclusiveprs.com
Freelance Content Writer
Autoshop Solutions
Freelance Infrastructure Editor
SmartBrief
Freelance NCLEX Content Editor – includes benefits
Vipra Med
Freelance Listings Quality Specialist – Pays $15-$20/hour
TeenLife.com
Freelance Scifi Ebook Reviewers
blind ad
Freelance Content Writer
blind ad
Freelance Writer
blind ad
Freelance Editorial Assistant – Pays $16/hour
blind ad
Freelance Writer – Pays $0.10/word
blind ad
