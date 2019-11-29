Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 11/29/2019

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Digital Journalist
Compass Media Limited
Freelance Reporters – dogs (the content, not the writers!)
The Canine Review
Freelance Health Content Fact Checker
.dash
Senior National Coordinator Of Communications And Media – location is “geo-flexible”
Teach Plus
Freelance Personal Finance and Investing Content Fact Checker
.dash
Freelance Newsletter Writer – Pays $45K-$60K/year
Inside.com
Freelance Writer – Pays $50 each for blog posts, articles, and web content
Intl. Association of Professional Writers & Editors
Freelance Digital Copywriter
marketing website
Freelance Insurance SEO Writers – Pays $15-$30/hour
website on the US insurance industry
Freelance Legal Writer
BlueShark Digital LLC
Freelance Health & Nutrition Writer
mindbodygreen
Freelance Script Writer
mindbodygreen
Freelance Editor – hourly work
digidom
Freelance Writer – craft website
Makers Nook
Freelance Relationship and Online Dating Experts
LoveJournal
Freelance Writers – investments and trading
Paradox Marketing
Freelance Technical Writers
HotGhostWriter Ltd.
Freelance Nutrition Article Writers
Crazy Fox Creations
Freelance Medical Writers
Crimson Interactive
Freelance Legal Writer
Lighty Communications Group
Freelance Writer
ShoutVox
Freelance B2B Copywriter
Freeport Metrics
Freelance Health Editor
mindbodygreen
Freelance News Editor
Insider Inc
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments
Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!
In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.
Also includes:
- Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually
- Sample phone query from Christine Greeley
- The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday
- Your Rights As a "Freelancer"
- and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!
It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!
Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.
Read more here:
It's a Dirty Job
So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline
Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.
But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html