Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 11/26/21

Freelance Biotech Beat Reporter
The Samantha Sault Agency LLC
Freelance Finance Writer
Future / SmartBrief
Remote Staff Writer – Biology
Quanta Magazine
Freelance Celebrity Entertainment Hourly Feature Writer
Nicki Swift
Freelance Editor – B2B Content
The Bridge Initiative
Freelance Movie and TV Hourly Feature Writer
Looper
Freelance Project Editor – Science and Medicine books
Oxford University Press
Freelance Senior Editor
Canary Media
Freelance Contributing Editor – Books, Culture and Commentary
High Country News
Freelance TV/Movies Features Editor
Collider
Freelance Copywriter – for a Marketing Department
Vantagepoint AI, LLC
Freelance Staff Writer – for a freight forecasting platform
FreightWaves
Freelance Writer for end-to-end proposal-writing process
Grimm
Freelance Copywriter – Intermediate
Life House
Freelance Direct Response Copywriter
JW Agency
Freelance News Writer – Gadgets, Tech, and Automotive
SlashGear
Freelance CMC Tech Writer
Black Diamond Networks
Freelance Food and Grocery Feature Writer
Mashed
Freelance NFL History Writers – Long-term positions
JL Web Properties LLC
Freelance Web and Blog Writer – Home Services Content
Anita’s Housekeeping Referral Agency
Freelance Writers – dirt bike articles
AUGMENTED SUPPLY
Freelance Writers – iGaming, Casino, and Betting Content
BetWorthy
Freelance Sports News Writer
FV
Freelance IT Blogger
Cooper
Freelance SEO Writers
WordAgents.com
Freelance Automotive Writers – Long-term
TeslaTuneUp
Freelance Senior VPN Editor
ReflectorMedia
Freelance Windows 11 Tech Writer / Power User
ReflectorMedia
Freelance Freelance Professional Script Writer – Pays $12-$20/hour
DC-Home Remodeling
Freelance Remote UK/US Native Content Writer
Tomedes Ltd
Freelance Content Editor DE / German
JobMatchingPartner
