Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 11/26/21

Freelance Biotech Beat Reporter

The Samantha Sault Agency LLC

Freelance Finance Writer

Future / SmartBrief

Remote Staff Writer – Biology

Quanta Magazine

Freelance Celebrity Entertainment Hourly Feature Writer

Nicki Swift

Freelance Editor – B2B Content

The Bridge Initiative

Freelance Movie and TV Hourly Feature Writer

Looper

Freelance Project Editor – Science and Medicine books

Oxford University Press

Freelance Senior Editor

Canary Media

Freelance Contributing Editor – Books, Culture and Commentary

High Country News

Freelance TV/Movies Features Editor

Collider

Freelance Copywriter – for a Marketing Department

Vantagepoint AI, LLC

Freelance Staff Writer – for a freight forecasting platform

FreightWaves

Freelance Writer for end-to-end proposal-writing process

Grimm

Freelance Copywriter – Intermediate

Life House

Freelance Direct Response Copywriter

JW Agency

Freelance News Writer – Gadgets, Tech, and Automotive

SlashGear

Freelance CMC Tech Writer

Black Diamond Networks

Freelance Food and Grocery Feature Writer

Mashed

Freelance NFL History Writers – Long-term positions

JL Web Properties LLC

Freelance Web and Blog Writer – Home Services Content

Anita’s Housekeeping Referral Agency

Freelance Writers – dirt bike articles

AUGMENTED SUPPLY

Freelance Writers – iGaming, Casino, and Betting Content

BetWorthy

Freelance Sports News Writer

FV

Freelance IT Blogger

Cooper

Freelance SEO Writers

WordAgents.com

Freelance Automotive Writers – Long-term

TeslaTuneUp

Freelance Senior VPN Editor

ReflectorMedia

Freelance Windows 11 Tech Writer / Power User

ReflectorMedia

Freelance Freelance Professional Script Writer – Pays $12-$20/hour

DC-Home Remodeling

Freelance Remote UK/US Native Content Writer

Tomedes Ltd

Freelance Content Editor DE / German

JobMatchingPartner

