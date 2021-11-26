Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 11/26/21

November 26, 2021 No Comments

Freelance Biotech Beat Reporter
The Samantha Sault Agency LLC

Freelance Finance Writer
Future / SmartBrief

Remote Staff Writer – Biology
Quanta Magazine

Freelance Celebrity Entertainment Hourly Feature Writer
Nicki Swift

Freelance Editor – B2B Content
The Bridge Initiative

Freelance Movie and TV Hourly Feature Writer
Looper

Freelance Project Editor – Science and Medicine books
Oxford University Press

Freelance Senior Editor
Canary Media

Freelance Contributing Editor – Books, Culture and Commentary
High Country News

Freelance TV/Movies Features Editor
Collider

Freelance Copywriter – for a Marketing Department
Vantagepoint AI, LLC

Freelance Staff Writer – for a freight forecasting platform
FreightWaves

Freelance Writer for end-to-end proposal-writing process
Grimm

Freelance Copywriter – Intermediate
Life House

Freelance Direct Response Copywriter
JW Agency

Freelance News Writer – Gadgets, Tech, and Automotive
SlashGear

Freelance CMC Tech Writer
Black Diamond Networks

Freelance Food and Grocery Feature Writer
Mashed

Freelance NFL History Writers – Long-term positions
JL Web Properties LLC

Freelance Web and Blog Writer – Home Services Content
Anita’s Housekeeping Referral Agency

Freelance Writers – dirt bike articles
AUGMENTED SUPPLY

Freelance Writers – iGaming, Casino, and Betting Content
BetWorthy

Freelance Sports News Writer
FV

Freelance IT Blogger
Cooper

Freelance SEO Writers
WordAgents.com

Freelance Automotive Writers – Long-term
TeslaTuneUp

Freelance Senior VPN Editor
ReflectorMedia

Freelance Windows 11 Tech Writer / Power User
ReflectorMedia

Freelance Freelance Professional Script Writer – Pays $12-$20/hour
DC-Home Remodeling

Freelance Remote UK/US Native Content Writer
Tomedes Ltd

Freelance Content Editor DE / German
JobMatchingPartner

 

 

