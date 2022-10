Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 10/21/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Editor – Pays $23/hour

Daily Meal

Freelance Food and Beverage Feature Writer – Pays $0.08/word

Daily Meal

Freelance Wrestling News Writer – Pays $21/hour

Wrestling Inc.

Freelance Health Writer – Pays $52.4K-$66K/year

Fox Corporation

Freelance Food and Dining News Writer – Pays $21/hour

Tasting Table

Freelance Guitar Writer

Strummingly.com

Freelance Content Writer

Lairic

Freelance Writer

aDash

Freelance Roofing/Home Improvement Writer/Editor

EcoWatch

Freelance Writer

Legalcom Group

Freelance Food Writer

theonlinegrill.com

Freelance Content Writer

F5 Media

Freelance Content Writer

Roketto

Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $30-$60/hour

LH Medical Communications

Freelance Proofreader

Team Velocity

Copywriter

Target

Freelance Cybersecurity Technical Writer – includes benefits

iboss

Freelance Technical Witer/Editor – Pays $40K-$65K/year

Akyrian Systems

Freelance Technical Writer

Altera Digital Health

Freelance Brand Writer

Motorola Solutions

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $50-$60/hour

Function of Beauty

Freelance Copywriter

VIVA Creative

Freelance News Writer

GameRant

Freelance Copywriter

Razorfish Health

Freelance Technical/Content Writer – Pays up to $45/hour

Talenti Qo Workforce and RPO Services PVT LTD.

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.20/word

Bridge Education Group, Inc.

Freelance Weekend Writer

GAMURS Group

Freelance Solar Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour

Footprint Hero LLC

Freelance SEO Copywriter

Cars.com

Freelance UX Writer

Jellysmack

