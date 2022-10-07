Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 10/07/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Copy Editor

ThinkAdvisor

Remote Full-time Managing Editor – for pop culture video essays

The Take

Freelance Wrestling Feature Writer

WrestlingInc.com

Remote Reporter

Fox News Digital

Remote Digital Editor

Bobit

Freelance Crossfit Copywriter

Bloxlife Magazine

Freelance Writers – automotive, home renovation, swimming

Red Cat Media

Freelance Lifestyle Writer

Peacoat Media LLC

Freelance Copywriter – personal finance

ElitePersonalFinance.com

Freelance Editor – for new prepping and survival blog

DRMWN

Freelance Writers – in India

Mattress Junction

Freelance Gaming Headphones Reviewer

Unicode Media

Freelance Writer – dropshipping software blog

Dropship

Freelance Travel Writers

Travel Lemming LLC

Remote Copywriter

Under Armour

Remote Copywriter

Bodybuilding.com

Remote Part-time Writers and Editors – for Human Geography Course. Pays $30/hour.

School Publishing Group

Remote Science Writer – Pays $90K-$120K/year

Fors Marsh Group

Remote Full-time Lead Associate, Technical Editor (P2) – Pays up to $78K/year.

Save the Children

Remote Grant Writer and Researcher

Pathways to Growth

Remote Technical Writer (Operations & Policy Analyst 2) – IT Modernization Project. Pays $4700-$7200/month

Department of Justice

Remote Full-time Senior Technical Writer

LightGrid LLC

Remote SEO Copywriter

Dealer Inspire

Remote Full-time Technical Writer – Software Development

Oxley Enterprises®, Inc.

Freelance Technical Writer – cannabis

LeafLink

Remote Senior Policy Writer – Risk Management

Circle

Remote Full-time Senior Manager – Medical Writing Quality Control

BeiGene

Remote Full-time Copywriter

American Cancer Society

Remote Full-time Personalization Copywriter – Pays $51K-$85K/year.

Macy’s

Remote Full-time Associate or Senior Editor – Science Translational Medicine. Pays $84K/year.

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and Science Translational Medicine

