Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 10/07/2022

Freelance Copy Editor
ThinkAdvisor
Remote Full-time Managing Editor – for pop culture video essays
The Take
Freelance Wrestling Feature Writer
WrestlingInc.com
Remote Reporter
Fox News Digital
Remote Digital Editor
Bobit
Freelance Crossfit Copywriter
Bloxlife Magazine
Freelance Writers – automotive, home renovation, swimming
Red Cat Media
Freelance Lifestyle Writer
Peacoat Media LLC
Freelance Copywriter – personal finance
ElitePersonalFinance.com
Freelance Editor – for new prepping and survival blog
DRMWN
Freelance Writers – in India
Mattress Junction
Freelance Gaming Headphones Reviewer
Unicode Media
Freelance Writer – dropshipping software blog
Dropship
Freelance Travel Writers
Travel Lemming LLC
Remote Copywriter
Under Armour
Remote Copywriter
Bodybuilding.com
Remote Part-time Writers and Editors – for Human Geography Course. Pays $30/hour.
School Publishing Group
Remote Science Writer – Pays $90K-$120K/year
Fors Marsh Group
Remote Full-time Lead Associate, Technical Editor (P2) – Pays up to $78K/year.
Save the Children
Remote Grant Writer and Researcher
Pathways to Growth
Remote Technical Writer (Operations & Policy Analyst 2) – IT Modernization Project. Pays $4700-$7200/month
Department of Justice
Remote Full-time Senior Technical Writer
LightGrid LLC
Remote SEO Copywriter
Dealer Inspire
Remote Full-time Technical Writer – Software Development
Oxley Enterprises®, Inc.
Freelance Technical Writer – cannabis
LeafLink
Remote Senior Policy Writer – Risk Management
Circle
Remote Full-time Senior Manager – Medical Writing Quality Control
BeiGene
Remote Full-time Copywriter
American Cancer Society
Remote Full-time Personalization Copywriter – Pays $51K-$85K/year.
Macy’s
Remote Full-time Associate or Senior Editor – Science Translational Medicine. Pays $84K/year.
The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and Science Translational Medicine
