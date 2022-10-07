Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 10/07/2022

October 7, 2022 No Comments

Freelance Copy Editor
ThinkAdvisor

Remote Full-time Managing Editor – for pop culture video essays
The Take

Freelance Wrestling Feature Writer
WrestlingInc.com

Remote Reporter
Fox News Digital

Remote Digital Editor
Bobit

Freelance Crossfit Copywriter
Bloxlife Magazine

Freelance Writers – automotive, home renovation, swimming
Red Cat Media

Freelance Lifestyle Writer
Peacoat Media LLC

Freelance Copywriter – personal finance
ElitePersonalFinance.com

Freelance Editor – for new prepping and survival blog
DRMWN

Freelance Writers – in India
Mattress Junction

Freelance Gaming Headphones Reviewer
Unicode Media

Freelance Writer – dropshipping software blog
Dropship

Freelance Travel Writers
Travel Lemming LLC

Remote Copywriter
Under Armour

Remote Copywriter
Bodybuilding.com

Remote Part-time Writers and Editors – for Human Geography Course. Pays $30/hour.
School Publishing Group

Remote Science Writer – Pays $90K-$120K/year
Fors Marsh Group

Remote Full-time Lead Associate, Technical Editor (P2) – Pays up to $78K/year.
Save the Children

Remote Grant Writer and Researcher
Pathways to Growth

Remote Technical Writer (Operations & Policy Analyst 2) – IT Modernization Project. Pays $4700-$7200/month
Department of Justice

Remote Full-time Senior Technical Writer
LightGrid LLC

Remote SEO Copywriter
Dealer Inspire

Remote Full-time Technical Writer – Software Development
Oxley Enterprises®, Inc.

Freelance Technical Writer – cannabis
LeafLink

Remote Senior Policy Writer – Risk Management
Circle

Remote Full-time Senior Manager – Medical Writing Quality Control
BeiGene

Remote Full-time Copywriter
American Cancer Society

Remote Full-time Personalization Copywriter – Pays $51K-$85K/year.
Macy’s

Remote Full-time Associate or Senior Editor – Science Translational Medicine. Pays $84K/year.
The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and Science Translational Medicine

