Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 10/23/2020

October 23, 2020 No Comments

Freelance Grant Writer
Mad-tastic Art

Senior Editor – Pays $70K/year
Endpoints News

Freelance Financial Writer
SuperScript Marketing

Freelance Content Writer/Content Strategist
Clever Real Estate

Freelance Content Writer
Red Rock Secured

Freelance Digital Content Coordinator
Sarah Lawrence College

Freelance Writer
PawSafe

Freelance Home Decor/Interior Design Writer
365Canvas

Freelance Yoga & Fitness Writer
Omni Momentum Publishing

Freelance Writers – Pays $0.03-$0.10/word
Three Ships

Freelance Outdoor Writer
AM Publishing

Freelance Content Writer
ContentFly

Freelance Writers
Plumbing Platypus

Freelance Contributing Writer
The Hustle

Freelance Content Writer
1Password

Freelance Kitchen & Food Commerce Writer
Minute Media

Freelance Toys & Games Commerce Writer
Minute Media

Freelance Weekend Car News Editor
HotCars.com

Freelance Mobile Guides Writer
Digital Trends

Freelance Content Editor – Pays $40/post
BuildZoom

Freelance Social Media Copywriter
Cella

Freelance Creative Writer
Giddy

Freelance Content Writer
Stately Credit

Freelance Digital Content Writer – Pays $12-$20/hour
KR8 Agency

Freelance Digital Copywriter – Pays $30-$40/hour
Kobe Digital

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $35K/year
LOCO Enterprises

Freelance Writer
Finder

Freelance Content Writer
MANTL

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $15-$25/hour
Linon Home Decor Products Inc.

Freelance Content Editor
BuildZoom

Freelance Technical Content Writer
Thought Bakery

