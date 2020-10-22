Freelance Grant Writer Needed

Mad-tastic Art
154 131st Avenue E
Madeira beach , FL 33708
CONTACT INFO:
7274527791
Doreen Panyard
Store Manager
DESCRIPTION OF PUBLICATION: We are a retail store space that sells hand made unique, novelties, gifts and art.
Grant writer needed to apply for a women’s grant for a small, for-profit business in Madeira Beach, St Pete Florida area. Will consider novice writers or intermediate experience.
Please email me at doreenjohnson2@yahoo.com
Salary will be negotiated. Thank you for your interest
PAYMENT: Negotiable/ highest bidder not exceeding $500.00 payable when job is completed.