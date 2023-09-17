Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 09/16/2023

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Audiobook Narrators

BookNarrators.com

Freelance Writers

WritersWeekly.com

Full-time Remote Managing Editor

Bank Director

Full-time Remote Director of Editorial – Pays $92K/year.

Center for American Progress

Full-time Remote Senior Editor

Inside Climate News

Part-time Remote Reporter

Building Salt Lake

Freelance Social Media Coordinator – Pays $19.50-$22.50/hour.

Tennis Channel

Remote Paid Journalism Internships – Pays $525/week.

Dow Jones News Fund

Freelance Editor – Pays $23/hour.

Explore.com

Full-time Remote Digital Production Assistant, SEO

Fox Corporation

Full-time Remote Content Marketing Manager/Senior Manager

Veeva Systems, Inc.

Full-time Remote Scientific Director – Medical Communications Agency

EPM Scientific – Phaidon International

Full-time Remote Audiobook Editor – Pays $40K-$50K/year.

Sounds True

Full-time Remote Associate Production Manager

WETA

Full-time Remote Editor, Flash

Fox Corporation

Full-time Remote Art Specialist

Snap Collective – an art book publisher

Freelance Writer – for Comedy Scripts

TMB (Trusted Media Brands)

Freelance Career Advice Writer

Career.IO

Freelance Content Writer

House of Growth

Freelance Affiliate Content Writers – Sports Betting/Casino Niche [Multiple Languages]

Growth Leads Ltd

Freelance Men’s Fashion Campaign Manager – Writing/Photography/Sales

The Adult Man

Freelance Golf Writers – long term

Blog Accelerator

Freelance Writer – Pays $19.80-$25/hour.

Radio Facts

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $76K-$114K/year.

General Dynamics Information Technology

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $40-$48.58/hour.

Stage 4 Solutions Inc

Full-time Remote Document Management/Technical Writer (DM/TW) – Pays $50K-$65K/year.

Wisemen Multimedia

Full-time Remote Experienced Global Health Proposal Writer – Pays $100K-$115K/year.

Planet Aid

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – Pays $69K/year.

GeminiTech, LLC

Full-time Remote Content Writer

Newsletter Pro

Freelance Automotive Writer

EndGame360

