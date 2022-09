Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 09/16/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Reporter

Inland Valley Publishing Co.

Freelance Freelance Arts and Culture Writer

Epoch Times

Freelance Writer

Visual Effects Society

Freelance Writers – Pays $21/hour

Tasting Table

Freelance Writer

VFX Voice

Freelance Senior Reporter

Ad Age

Freelance Reporter – US-World

Fox News Digital

Senior Editor – US-World

Fox News Digital

Freelance Researcher/ Fact Checker

Allyance Media Group

Freelance Managing Editor

DLR Magazine

Freelance Editor – Pays $23/hour.

Grunge.com

Freelance Editor – Pays $23/hour.

Looper

Freelance Anime Features Writer

GameRant

Freelance Strategy Guides Writer

GameRant

Long-Term Freelance Lifestyle Content Writers

Brainye

Freelance Content Brief Writer – Finance

Dotdash Meredith

Freelance Writer – small businesses / sole proprietorships

The Balance

Freelance Travel Content Writer

Globaleur

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $33-$38/hour

recruiter

Freelance Audio Editor / Producer – Pays $40K-$70K/year

EditAudio

Freelance Sponsorship Developer/Writer – Pays $50K/year

Children’s Relief International

Freelance Proposal Manager / Writer – Veterans Affairs. Pays $97K-$130K/year.

Ad Hoc Team

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $50K/year.

Children’s Relief International

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $62K-$79K/year.

EAB

Freelance Senior Acquisitions Editor – Community Content

Digital Ocean

Freelance Writing Online Adjunct Instructor

Valley College

Freelance Market Access Writer

PPD

Freelance Senior Grant Writer – Corporations and foundations. Pays $31-$39/hour.

Vine Maple Place

Freelance Editorial Director/Producer – Medical. Pays $65K-70K/year.

Stefanini

Freelance Senior Copywriter – Pays $75K-$110K/year.

Scrum50

Freelance Report Writer / Business Intelligence Analyst

APS Medical Billing

AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!