Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 09/22/2022

Freelance Health and Wellness Writer

Tidelands Health

Freelance Editor – Pays $52K-$55K/year

Village Media

Freelance Political Reporter

The Epoch Times

Freelance Banking/CRE/Healthcare/Tourism Writer

Pacific Coast Business Times

Freelance Editor – Pays $23/hour

WrestlingInc.com

Freelance Homes, Renovations and Lifestyle Writers

Red Cat Media

Freelance Content Writers – Pays $75-$250/article

Unicode Media

Freelance Writers – Pays $12/hour

Blue Thistle Content

Freelance Editors

History-Computer

Freelance Welding/Engineering Writer – Pays $0.03-$0.09/word

Welding Publisher

Freelance Writer – Pays $15-$30/hour

Blue Pack Marketing

Freelance Writer

TechnologyAdvice.com

Freelance Writer

Red Hat Software

Freelance Content Writer

Genesis Electronics Recycling, Inc.

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $50-$80/hour

Braintrust

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $25/hour

Sesame Communications

Freelance Technical Writer

Rdsolutions

Freelance Writer

Disney Tips

Freelance Curriculum Writer – Pays $40-$50/hour

Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts

Freelance Copywriter

Stephen Donnelly & Associates

Freelance SEO Content Writer – Pays $11-$13/hour

GOA-TECH

Freelance Copywriter and Editor

Precept Ministries

Freelance Software Technical Writer – Pays $22-$56/hour

TPG Software, Inc.

Freelance Technical Writer

Dice

Freelance Copywriter

Javen Technologies, Inc.

Freelance Copywriter

Kemper

Freelance Copywriter

The Sage Group (Bay Area)

Freelance Writer for Family Activity Website

Mommy Poppins

Freelance Grammar Content Writer

Mango Languages

Freelance Content Writer

GenPop

