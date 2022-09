Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 09/09/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Editor – Pays $75K-$80K/year

World Politics Review

Freelance Personal Finance Editor – Pays $60K-$80K/year

DebtHammer

Freelance Editor – Pays $23/hour

Grunge

Freelance Writer

Visual Effects Society

Freelance Editor

Vera Institute of Justice

Freelance Creative Services Photographer/Editor

Hearst Television

Freelance Wrestling News Writer – Pays $21-$22/hour

Wrestling Inc.

Freelance Editor – Pays $23/hour

Glam

Freelance Copy Editor

The Epoch Times

Freelance Content Writer

Roketto

Freelance Writer

above the fold GmbH

Freelance Writers

K&D Digital Assets OÜ

Freelance Blog Writers

Ryan

Freelance Writer

ShoutVox

Freelance Blogger

Exponential Blogging LLC

Freelance Content Editor

webAffinity

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.05-$0.06/word

Overland Junction

Freelance Writer – Pays $0.04-$0.06

Overland Junction

Freelance Content Editor

Art Unlimited

Freelance Assistant Editor

Tetra Tech

Freelance Finance Writer

Corner Office Advisory

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $60K-$65K/year

JSX

Freelance Technical Writer

Meta

Freelance Project Coordinator & Medical Editor – Pays $48K/year

Wiesen Medical Writing

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $17-$18/hour

Nearpod

Freelance Copywriter

The Children’s Place

Freelance Electric Vehicle/Tesla Writers

Screen Rant

Freelance Copywriter – must have equestrian experience

Schneider Saddlery

Freelance Technical Writer

Red Hat Software (part of IBM)

Freelance Anime News Writer

Comic Book Resources (CBR)

