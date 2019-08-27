Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 08/27/2019

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Jr. Accounting Software Writer

Fit Small Business

Freelance Copy Editor – includes benefits

NerdWallet

Freelance Personal Finance Writer – includes benefits

NerdWallet

Freelance Writer & Managing Editor – includes benefits

Let Grow, Inc.

Freelance Bartending Writer

American Bartender’s School

Freelance Editor/Copyeditor/Content Agregator – Pays $30/hour

blind ad

Freelance Writers and Editors – Pays $50K-$60K, plus benefits

Animalz

Freelance Personal Finance Writers

Benzinga

Freelance Apprentice Book Ghostwriter

blind ad

Freelance Technical Writer

VoIP

Freelance Health Writer-Editor – Pays $35-$45/hour

blind ad

Freelance Political Writer

blind ad

Freelance Federal Business Development/Proposal Writer

blind ad

Freelance Web Content Writer – Pays $750/week

blind ad

Freelance Fitness Writer

AM Publishing

Freelance Content Editor

Code 9 Media, Inc.

Freelance Marketing Content Writer

Fit Small Business

Freelance Content Writer

Northwest Suburban Manufacturing Company

Freelance Copywriter & Content Generator

Make Directory Developers

Freelance Writer/Editor

Prescriber360

Freelance Technical Editor – Pays $14-$16/hour

DieselLaptops.com

Freelance Associate Editor – includes benefits

Foodservice Equipment Reports

Freelance Blog Writer – Pays $15-$35/hour

ServicersWeb

Freelance Breaking News Editor

IBTimes

Freelance Grant Writer – Pays $20-$35/hour

Educational nonprofit

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour

UpThink

Freelance Digital Content Editor

oxbird

Freelance Appeal Writer/Mental Health Advocate

Mental Health and Autism Insurance Project

Freelance Copywriter

blind ad

Freelance Assistant Editor

Soompi

