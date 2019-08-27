Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 08/27/2019

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Jr. Accounting Software Writer
Fit Small Business
Freelance Copy Editor – includes benefits
NerdWallet
Freelance Personal Finance Writer – includes benefits
NerdWallet
Freelance Writer & Managing Editor – includes benefits
Let Grow, Inc.
Freelance Bartending Writer
American Bartender’s School
Freelance Editor/Copyeditor/Content Agregator – Pays $30/hour
blind ad
Freelance Writers and Editors – Pays $50K-$60K, plus benefits
Animalz
Freelance Personal Finance Writers
Benzinga
Freelance Apprentice Book Ghostwriter
blind ad
Freelance Technical Writer
VoIP
Freelance Health Writer-Editor – Pays $35-$45/hour
blind ad
Freelance Political Writer
blind ad
Freelance Federal Business Development/Proposal Writer
blind ad
Freelance Web Content Writer – Pays $750/week
blind ad
Freelance Fitness Writer
AM Publishing
Freelance Content Editor
Code 9 Media, Inc.
Freelance Marketing Content Writer
Fit Small Business
Freelance Content Writer
Northwest Suburban Manufacturing Company
Freelance Copywriter & Content Generator
Make Directory Developers
Freelance Writer/Editor
Prescriber360
Freelance Technical Editor – Pays $14-$16/hour
DieselLaptops.com
Freelance Associate Editor – includes benefits
Foodservice Equipment Reports
Freelance Blog Writer – Pays $15-$35/hour
ServicersWeb
Freelance Breaking News Editor
IBTimes
Freelance Grant Writer – Pays $20-$35/hour
Educational nonprofit
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour
UpThink
Freelance Digital Content Editor
oxbird
Freelance Appeal Writer/Mental Health Advocate
Mental Health and Autism Insurance Project
Freelance Copywriter
blind ad
Freelance Assistant Editor
Soompi
