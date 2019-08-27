How a 20-minute Email Pitch Landed a $500.00 Writing Project! – By Jennifer Brown Banks

In this day and age of social media, many people tout it as the optimal way for writers to connect with clients, increase our visibility, and expand our professional network.

However, the 140-character limit dictated by Twitter (and the frivolous cat videos and cartoons often shared on Facebook) led me to explore other, more serious avenues to pitch business ideas, build my client base, and boost my bottom line. And you should, too!

One method that I have found to have a good rate of success is email marketing. No, not spamming. Legitimate, individualized emails targeting a specific individual.

Yes, in order to reap the desired results, it must be approached prudently and properly. From my experience over the years, here’s what it entails:

1). I MAKE THE HEADLINE BRIEF, INTERESTING, AND TO THE POINT.

2). I EMPHASIZE HOW MY SERVICES, PRODUCTS, OR EXPERTISE CAN BENEFIT THE BUYER – The “What’s In It For Me” Factor (W.I.I.F.M.)

3). I OFFER A DISCOUNT.

4). I SET A DEADLINE TO CREATE A SENSE OF URGENCY.

5). I PROVIDE A C.T.A. (CALL TO ACTION).

6. I INCLUDE A LINK TO TESTIMONIALS FROM SATISFIED CLIENTS.

Sometimes, it’s hit or miss. But, many times, it has allowed me to sell everything from Ad space on my blog to creative coaching services.

A few years ago, for example, I used these strategies when I was trying to survive one of my “famine” cycles. I reached out to a former client I hadn’t heard from in awhile to offer a few services that I thought might be beneficial for her long-term growth. It took about 20 minutes to compose the email and send it off.

Within the next week, she and I began work on her blog re-launch, and some individual coaching and marketing projects, for which I earned $500!

Not a bad return on investment for 20 minutes of work, a little creativity, and no “heavy lifting.” Wouldn’t you agree?

Heed these timely tips and you, too, could make your next sale through email!

Jennifer Brown Banks is a professional blogger and ghostwriter. Her work has appeared at Pro Blogger, Men With Pens, Write to Done, and Daily Blog Tips. Banks also teaches online writing classes at Coffeehouseforwriters.com. Her blog was chosen as a Top 10 Writing Blogs Finalist at Write to Done’s annual competition for 2011/12. Visit her at: http://Penandprosper.blogspot.com.

