Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 08/16/19

August 15, 2019 No Comments

Freelance Personal Finance Editor
Red Ventures

Freelance SEO Writer – Pays $0.10/word
House Method

Freelance Writer – Pays $25-$45/hour
Rosebud Communications

Freelance Culture Writer
Red Clay Media

Freelance Culture Team Producer/Editor/Writer
Red Clay Media

Freelance Inspiration Team Producer/Editor
Red Clay Media

Executive Editor – includes benefits
Boundless

Freelance Content Update Editor – Pays $30/hour
The Balance

Freelance Content Update Editors & Producers – Pays $15-$25/hour
Brides

Freelance Content Update Editor – Pays $30/hour
Investopedia

Freelance Python Content Writer
Code 9 Media, Inc.

Freelance Content Writer
Sacha Agency LLC

Freelance B2B / Business Writers – Pays $40-$50/article
Fortis Agency

Freelance Writer & Researcher
Eos Study Tours

Freelance Gambling Writer – Pays $45K-$65K/year
Catena Media

Freelance Senior Scientific Writer
Proclinical

Freelance Senior Medical Writer
Peloton Advantage, LLC

Freelance Physics Course Writer
Proversity

Freelance Chemistry Course Writer
Proversity

Freelance Gaming Hardware Writer
GAMURS Group

Freelance Medical Writer
PRA Health Sciences

Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $18/hour
FunnelKake

Freelance Copywriter
Minieri & Company

Freelance Writer
Wesley Financial Group, LLC.

Freelance TOEFL/IELTS Curriculum Writer – Pays $30-$35/hour
The New England School of English

Freelance Poker and Casino Blog Writer – Pays $25/hour
Recentpoker.com

Freelance Sales Copywriter
C&A Scientific

Freelance Social Media Content Creator – Pays $15-$40/hour
Miami Residence Realty

 

