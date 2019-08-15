Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 08/16/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Personal Finance Editor

Red Ventures

Freelance SEO Writer – Pays $0.10/word

House Method

Freelance Writer – Pays $25-$45/hour

Rosebud Communications

Freelance Culture Writer

Red Clay Media

Freelance Culture Team Producer/Editor/Writer

Red Clay Media

Freelance Inspiration Team Producer/Editor

Red Clay Media

Executive Editor – includes benefits

Boundless

Freelance Content Update Editor – Pays $30/hour

The Balance

Freelance Content Update Editors & Producers – Pays $15-$25/hour

Brides

Freelance Content Update Editor – Pays $30/hour

Investopedia

Freelance Python Content Writer

Code 9 Media, Inc.

Freelance Content Writer

Sacha Agency LLC

Freelance B2B / Business Writers – Pays $40-$50/article

Fortis Agency

Freelance Writer & Researcher

Eos Study Tours

Freelance Gambling Writer – Pays $45K-$65K/year

Catena Media

Freelance Senior Scientific Writer

Proclinical

Freelance Senior Medical Writer

Peloton Advantage, LLC

Freelance Physics Course Writer

Proversity

Freelance Chemistry Course Writer

Proversity

Freelance Gaming Hardware Writer

GAMURS Group

Freelance Medical Writer

PRA Health Sciences

Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $18/hour

FunnelKake

Freelance Copywriter

Minieri & Company

Freelance Writer

Wesley Financial Group, LLC.

Freelance TOEFL/IELTS Curriculum Writer – Pays $30-$35/hour

The New England School of English

Freelance Poker and Casino Blog Writer – Pays $25/hour

Recentpoker.com

Freelance Sales Copywriter

C&A Scientific

Freelance Social Media Content Creator – Pays $15-$40/hour

Miami Residence Realty

Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private

writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral

writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction

and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.

Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private

writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral

writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction

and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.

