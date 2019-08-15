Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 08/16/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Personal Finance Editor
Red Ventures
Freelance SEO Writer – Pays $0.10/word
House Method
Freelance Writer – Pays $25-$45/hour
Rosebud Communications
Freelance Culture Writer
Red Clay Media
Freelance Culture Team Producer/Editor/Writer
Red Clay Media
Freelance Inspiration Team Producer/Editor
Red Clay Media
Executive Editor – includes benefits
Boundless
Freelance Content Update Editor – Pays $30/hour
The Balance
Freelance Content Update Editors & Producers – Pays $15-$25/hour
Brides
Freelance Content Update Editor – Pays $30/hour
Investopedia
Freelance Python Content Writer
Code 9 Media, Inc.
Freelance Content Writer
Sacha Agency LLC
Freelance B2B / Business Writers – Pays $40-$50/article
Fortis Agency
Freelance Writer & Researcher
Eos Study Tours
Freelance Gambling Writer – Pays $45K-$65K/year
Catena Media
Freelance Senior Scientific Writer
Proclinical
Freelance Senior Medical Writer
Peloton Advantage, LLC
Freelance Physics Course Writer
Proversity
Freelance Chemistry Course Writer
Proversity
Freelance Gaming Hardware Writer
GAMURS Group
Freelance Medical Writer
PRA Health Sciences
Freelance Marketing Copywriter – Pays $18/hour
FunnelKake
Freelance Copywriter
Minieri & Company
Freelance Writer
Wesley Financial Group, LLC.
Freelance TOEFL/IELTS Curriculum Writer – Pays $30-$35/hour
The New England School of English
Freelance Poker and Casino Blog Writer – Pays $25/hour
Recentpoker.com
Freelance Sales Copywriter
C&A Scientific
Freelance Social Media Content Creator – Pays $15-$40/hour
Miami Residence Realty
HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting
Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private
writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral
writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction
and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.
HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.
