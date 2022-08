Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 08/12/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Climate Change/Climate Investing

VolpeMiller

Freelance Wrestling Writer – Pays $21/hour

Wrestling Inc.

Freelance Women’s Lifestyle Writer – Pays $21/hour

The List

Freelance Home Design and Lifestyle Feature Writer – Pays $0.08/word

House Digest

Freelance Writers

Trendline SEO

Freelance Blog & Content Copywriter

FATJOE

Freelance Coffee Content Creator – Pays $15/hour

Cain Brands

Freelance Lifestyle, Entertainment & Party Ideas Writer

Clear Coast ltd

Freelance Editors

Unicode Media

Freelance Celebrity/Influencer Fashion Writers

Monsters and Critics

Freelance Optimization Writer/Editor

Animal Web

Freelance Technology Writer – Pays $0.06/word

History Computer

Freelance Writer

Fermenting.com

Freelance Writer

The City Journals

Freelance Healthcare Editor

Nemours

Freelance Political News Writer – Pays $20-$25/hour

BizPac Review Inc

Freelance Transportation Reporter – Pays $30-$70/hour

CTAA

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $35-$50/article

6iT Marketing

Freelance Social Media & Copy Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour

Five Rivers Marketing

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $55/hour

Talent Tigers

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $20-$35/hour

Alabama Bio-Clean, Inc.

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $45/hour

Pinnacle Group

Freelance Financial Copywriter

1618 HOLDING LLC

Freelance Content Writer

AppFire Technology

Freelance Photographer – Pays $35/hour

Jack Randall Photography and Video, Inc.

Freelance Technical Writer

Daikin Applied

Freelance Gadgets, Tech, and Automotive Writer – Pays $21/hour

SlashGear

Freelance Ten Health Insurance Blog Writers – Pays $45/hour

Tempesta Media, LLC

Freelance Brand Copywriter – Pays $25-$35/hour

Fertility Bridge

Freelance Content Writer

Paperwork

