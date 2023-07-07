Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 07/07/2023

DON’T FORGET! The Summer, 24-Hour Short Story Contest is only 1 week away!
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Writer – Pays $100/article
Yakima Valley Business Times
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Booz Allen Hamilton
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Sungrow Power Supply Co.
Freelance Content Editor
EPITEC
Freelance Clinical Technical Writer – Pays $35-$45/hour
Yoh
Freelance Food Writer/Recipe Editor
MPG Concepts
Freelance NYC Content Editor & Writer – Pays $25-$55/hour
Mannix Marketing
Remote Food and Cooking News Writer – Pays $21/hour
FoodRepublic.com
Freelance Video Game Writers
GAMURS Group
Freelance Home Design and Lifestyle News Writer – Pays $21/hour
HouseDigest.com
Freelance E-Sports/Gaming Curriculum Writer
Acceleration Academies
Freelance Content Writer
Android Police
Freelance News Writer
Android Police
Freelance News Article Writer
GameRant
Freelance Content Writer
Gname.com Pte Ltd
Freelance Writer/Editor
Zo Digital Japan
Freelance Insurance Content Writer
Design in DC
Freelance Contract Copywriter
American College of Education
Freelance Proposal Technical Writer
AllProfit HR LLC
Freelance Grant Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour
Greater Sheepshead Bay Development Corporation
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $50-$70/hour
PVM Inc.
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $50-$60/hour
Infomind Solutions
Freelance High School Course Editor
Acceleration Academies
Freelance Spanish/English Catholic Content Writer – Pays $15.50-$16.50/hour
Foundation for a Christian Civilization, Inc.
Freelance Legal Copy Editor – Pays $50-$70/hour
Clarity Consultants
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Updater
Remote Full-Time Cybersecurity Technical Writer – Pays $80-$84/hour
Stefanini
