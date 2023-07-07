Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 07/07/2023

DON’T FORGET! The Summer, 24-Hour Short Story Contest is only 1 week away!

Freelance Writer – Pays $100/article

Yakima Valley Business Times

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer

Booz Allen Hamilton

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer

Sungrow Power Supply Co.

Freelance Content Editor

EPITEC

Freelance Clinical Technical Writer – Pays $35-$45/hour

Yoh

Freelance Food Writer/Recipe Editor

MPG Concepts

Freelance NYC Content Editor & Writer – Pays $25-$55/hour

Mannix Marketing

Remote Food and Cooking News Writer – Pays $21/hour

FoodRepublic.com

Freelance Video Game Writers

GAMURS Group

Freelance Home Design and Lifestyle News Writer – Pays $21/hour

HouseDigest.com

Freelance E-Sports/Gaming Curriculum Writer

Acceleration Academies

Freelance Content Writer

Android Police

Freelance News Writer

Android Police

Freelance News Article Writer

GameRant

Freelance Content Writer

Gname.com Pte Ltd

Freelance Writer/Editor

Zo Digital Japan

Freelance Insurance Content Writer

Design in DC

Freelance Contract Copywriter

American College of Education

Freelance Proposal Technical Writer

AllProfit HR LLC

Freelance Grant Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour

Greater Sheepshead Bay Development Corporation

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $50-$70/hour

PVM Inc.

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $50-$60/hour

Infomind Solutions

Freelance High School Course Editor

Acceleration Academies

Freelance Spanish/English Catholic Content Writer – Pays $15.50-$16.50/hour

Foundation for a Christian Civilization, Inc.

Freelance Legal Copy Editor – Pays $50-$70/hour

Clarity Consultants

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer

Updater

Remote Full-Time Cybersecurity Technical Writer – Pays $80-$84/hour

Stefanini

