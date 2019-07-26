Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 07/26/19

July 26, 2019 No Comments

Freelance Assistant Editor/Writer/Copy Editor – Pays $30K-$35K/year
American Iron Magazine

Freelance Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour
Topix

Freelance Editorial Director
Braintrust

Freelance Financials And Startups Editor
Northstar Travel Group

Freelance International Hemp Reporter
Marijuana Business Daily

Freelance Editorial Assistant/Reporter – Pays around $30K/year
American Military News

Freelance Writer – Pays $150/blog post
GoSite

Freelance Journalist
Mire Media LLC

Freelance Health And Wellness Writer
The Remedy

Freelance Staff Writers
Out Front Magazine

Freelance Financial Analyst/Writer
blind ad

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $10/hour
blind ad

Freelance Book Editor – Pays $20/hour
blind ad

Freelance Content Writer
blind ad

Freelance Blog Content Writers
The Income Spot

Freelance Technical Writer
Operational Excellence Consulting Firm

Freelance Mobile Games Writer – Pays $30/hour
Liquid and Grit

Freelance Dog Writer
APT

Freelance Dog & Dog Food Writer
Sports Media Corporation

Freelance Copywriter
Thistle.co

Freelance Writer
Netflix Animation

Freelance Copy Editor/Assistant Editor/Writer
American Iron Mag

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $20/hour
Agile CRM Inc.

Freelance Content Creator – Pays $23-$30/hour
The Oxygen Project

Freelance Copyeditor/Proofreader
Church Initiative

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $500-$650/month
Liftoff Agent

Freelance Consumer Gadgets and Tech Writer
wikiHow, Inc.

Freelance Research Analyst/Writer – Pays $15-$18/hour
Wonder

 

