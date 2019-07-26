Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 07/26/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Assistant Editor/Writer/Copy Editor – Pays $30K-$35K/year

American Iron Magazine

Freelance Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour

Topix

Freelance Editorial Director

Braintrust

Freelance Financials And Startups Editor

Northstar Travel Group

Freelance International Hemp Reporter

Marijuana Business Daily

Freelance Editorial Assistant/Reporter – Pays around $30K/year

American Military News

Freelance Writer – Pays $150/blog post

GoSite

Freelance Journalist

Mire Media LLC

Freelance Health And Wellness Writer

The Remedy

Freelance Staff Writers

Out Front Magazine

Freelance Financial Analyst/Writer

blind ad

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $10/hour

blind ad

Freelance Book Editor – Pays $20/hour

blind ad

Freelance Content Writer

blind ad

Freelance Blog Content Writers

The Income Spot

Freelance Technical Writer

Operational Excellence Consulting Firm

Freelance Mobile Games Writer – Pays $30/hour

Liquid and Grit

Freelance Dog Writer

APT

Freelance Dog & Dog Food Writer

Sports Media Corporation

Freelance Copywriter

Thistle.co

Freelance Writer

Netflix Animation

Freelance Copy Editor/Assistant Editor/Writer

American Iron Mag

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $20/hour

Agile CRM Inc.

Freelance Content Creator – Pays $23-$30/hour

The Oxygen Project

Freelance Copyeditor/Proofreader

Church Initiative

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $500-$650/month

Liftoff Agent

Freelance Consumer Gadgets and Tech Writer

wikiHow, Inc.

Freelance Research Analyst/Writer – Pays $15-$18/hour

Wonder

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html

HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting

Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private

writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral

writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction

and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.

HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.

Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private

writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral

writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction

and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.

Read more here: