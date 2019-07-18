Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 07/18/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Automotive Writers – Pays $0.05/word

The Drive

Freelance True Crime Writer For Podcast

blind ad

Freelance Managing Editor, Finance Division

Marc Waring Ventures LLC

Freelance Knitting/Crocheting Photographer/Writer

The Spruce

Freelance Gardening Writer

The Spruce

Freelance Celebrations/Event Planning Writer

The Spruce

Freelance Personal Organization Writer

The Spruce

Freelance Home Decor Writer

The Spruce

Freelance Managing Editor

Innovation Research Interchange

Freelance Managing Editor – includes benefits

Plastics Machinery Magazine

Freelance Consumer Technology Writers

Lifewire

Freelance Writers/Bloggers – Pays $35-$40/blog post

blind ad

Freelance Show Notes Writer – Pays $15 CAD/hour

One Stone Creative

Freelance Surfing & SUP Writers

blind ad

Freelance Writers – Pays $30/hour

blind ad

Freelance Credit & Personal Finance Writer

ScoreSense

Freelance Science Content Editor – Pays $15-$18/hour

QBS Learning

Freelance Update Editors and Producers – Pays $15-$25/hour

MyDomaine

Freelance Editor/Designer – Pays $18-$20/hour

McClatchy

Freelance Travel Writer & Editor – Pays $20-$35/hour

LittleQuest

Freelance Minecraft Writer – Pays $800/week

Softonic

Freelance San Bernardino News & Lifestyle Writer

Narcity Media

Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $25-$32/hour

Mercury 8 Marketing

Freelance Medical Transcriptionist/VR Editor

AST Services, LLC

Freelance Copywriter

New Wave Media

Freelance Marketing Copywriter

Avalon Media Group

Freelance Staff Writer – Pays $15/hour

BoxLife Magazine

Freelance Dog Sports Reporter

K9 Sports Nation

Freelance Magazine Editor

Diversity Professional

Freelance Medical Transcriptionist – Pays $18K-$27K/year

Orthopaedic Surgeon

Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private

writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral

writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction

and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.

HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader's heart.

