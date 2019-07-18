Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 07/18/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Automotive Writers – Pays $0.05/word
The Drive
Freelance True Crime Writer For Podcast
blind ad
Freelance Managing Editor, Finance Division
Marc Waring Ventures LLC
Freelance Knitting/Crocheting Photographer/Writer
The Spruce
Freelance Gardening Writer
The Spruce
Freelance Celebrations/Event Planning Writer
The Spruce
Freelance Personal Organization Writer
The Spruce
Freelance Home Decor Writer
The Spruce
Freelance Managing Editor
Innovation Research Interchange
Freelance Managing Editor – includes benefits
Plastics Machinery Magazine
Freelance Consumer Technology Writers
Lifewire
Freelance Writers/Bloggers – Pays $35-$40/blog post
blind ad
Freelance Show Notes Writer – Pays $15 CAD/hour
One Stone Creative
Freelance Surfing & SUP Writers
blind ad
Freelance Writers – Pays $30/hour
blind ad
Freelance Credit & Personal Finance Writer
ScoreSense
Freelance Science Content Editor – Pays $15-$18/hour
QBS Learning
Freelance Update Editors and Producers – Pays $15-$25/hour
MyDomaine
Freelance Editor/Designer – Pays $18-$20/hour
McClatchy
Freelance Travel Writer & Editor – Pays $20-$35/hour
LittleQuest
Freelance Minecraft Writer – Pays $800/week
Softonic
Freelance San Bernardino News & Lifestyle Writer
Narcity Media
Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $25-$32/hour
Mercury 8 Marketing
Freelance Medical Transcriptionist/VR Editor
AST Services, LLC
Freelance Copywriter
New Wave Media
Freelance Marketing Copywriter
Avalon Media Group
Freelance Staff Writer – Pays $15/hour
BoxLife Magazine
Freelance Dog Sports Reporter
K9 Sports Nation
Freelance Magazine Editor
Diversity Professional
Freelance Medical Transcriptionist – Pays $18K-$27K/year
Orthopaedic Surgeon
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition
At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.
And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!
Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html
HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting
Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private
writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral
writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction
and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.
HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private
writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral
writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction
and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/2304.html