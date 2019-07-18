Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 07/18/19

July 18, 2019 No Comments

Freelance Automotive Writers – Pays $0.05/word
The Drive

Freelance True Crime Writer For Podcast
blind ad

Freelance Managing Editor, Finance Division
Marc Waring Ventures LLC

Freelance Knitting/Crocheting Photographer/Writer
The Spruce

Freelance Gardening Writer
The Spruce

Freelance Celebrations/Event Planning Writer
The Spruce

Freelance Personal Organization Writer
The Spruce

Freelance Home Decor Writer
The Spruce

Freelance Managing Editor
Innovation Research Interchange

Freelance Managing Editor – includes benefits
Plastics Machinery Magazine

Freelance Consumer Technology Writers
Lifewire

Freelance Writers/Bloggers – Pays $35-$40/blog post
blind ad

Freelance Show Notes Writer – Pays $15 CAD/hour
One Stone Creative

Freelance Surfing & SUP Writers
blind ad

Freelance Writers – Pays $30/hour
blind ad

Freelance Credit & Personal Finance Writer
ScoreSense

Freelance Science Content Editor – Pays $15-$18/hour
QBS Learning

Freelance Update Editors and Producers – Pays $15-$25/hour
MyDomaine

Freelance Editor/Designer – Pays $18-$20/hour
McClatchy

Freelance Travel Writer & Editor – Pays $20-$35/hour
LittleQuest

Freelance Minecraft Writer – Pays $800/week
Softonic

Freelance San Bernardino News & Lifestyle Writer
Narcity Media

Freelance Medical Writer – Pays $25-$32/hour
Mercury 8 Marketing

Freelance Medical Transcriptionist/VR Editor
AST Services, LLC

Freelance Copywriter
New Wave Media

Freelance Marketing Copywriter
Avalon Media Group

Freelance Staff Writer – Pays $15/hour
BoxLife Magazine

Freelance Dog Sports Reporter
K9 Sports Nation

Freelance Magazine Editor
Diversity Professional

Freelance Medical Transcriptionist – Pays $18K-$27K/year
Orthopaedic Surgeon

 

 

