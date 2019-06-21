Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 06/21/19

June 21, 2019 No Comments

Print Friendly

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Legal Writers
BluShark Digital LLC

Freelance Snippet Content Writer
blind ad

Freelance Copywriter
blind ad

Freelance Writer
RV lifestyle website

Freelance Full-time Writer
B2B Interactive Marketing SaaS Company

Freelance Writers
Fabrik

Freelance Writers
Big 7 Travel

Freelance Net Admin Writers
Comparitech

Freelance Editor – DON’T MISS THE DINGO REFERENCE!
Daily CBD

Freelance Editor
.dash

Freelance Content Editor
Aha!

Freelance Digital Editor-In-Chief
The Oracles

Freelance Photography Writer
Feature Shoot Media

Freelance Senior Medical Writer
Veristat

Freelance Travel Blogger
Travendly

Freelance Freelance Web Content Manager
Equisolve

Freelance Real Estate Investment Writer
The Motley Fool

Freelance Contract Content Writer – Educational Leadership. Pays $35-$40/hour.
240 Tutoring, Inc.

Freelance Writer
national digital marketing firm

Freelance SEO Writer – clothes and beauty products. Pays $15-$18.
SearchSide

Freelance Researcher/Writer – near Redding, CA
PROFILE By Design

Freelance Writer – Shadowhunters
Film Daily

Freelance Writer – executive profiles
blind ad

Freelance Grant Writer and Researcher
non-profit

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

 





 





 

 



7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition


At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.

And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!

Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!



Read more here:


http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html



 



HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting




Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private
writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral
writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction
and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.





HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.


Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private
writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral
writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction
and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.




Read more here:


http://booklocker.com/books/2304.html



 



The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing


Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.



The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.





Read more here:


http://writersweekly.com/books/6712.html





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.