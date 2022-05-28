Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 05/28/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Local Reporter/Editor – in Pennsylvania. Pays $40K-$55K/year.

Patch Media

Freelance Business/Technology Journalist

CyberRisk Alliance

Freelance Agriculture Writers

Ag Alert

Freelance Food and Dining Feature Writer – Pays $0.08/word.

Tasting Table

Freelance Writer – Pays $20 per 100 words.

IAPWE

Freelance Financial Products Review Writers

FinMasters

Freelance Personal Finance Blogger

FrugalRules.com

Freelance Website Content Writers

ShoutVox

Freelance SEO Content Writer

Diggity Marketing

Freelance Blogger

publisher of RV Lifestyle websites

Freelance Basketball Writers – Pays $0.04-$0.06/word.

The Hoops Geek

Freelance Cat News Writers

LoveIsCats.com

Freelance PC Hardware Writer

Voltcave

Freelance Vegan Bloggers

The Vegan Plumber

Freelance Soccer (football) Writer

Soccer Coaching Pro

Freelance Product List Writer

MDK

Freelance Long-term Writer – Wall Painting Color Ideas and Reviews

PickComfort

Freelance Weekend News Writer

Android Police

Freelance Content Marketing Editor – Pays $60K-$65K/year.

Profound Strategy

Freelance Anime News Writer

Comic Book Resources (CBR)

Freelance Gaming News Writer

Comic Book Resources (CBR)

Freelance Executive Editor

Bobit Business Media

Freelance Writers

Longitude Research

Freelance Writers – Pays $10-$58/hour.

JoTo PR Disruptors

Freelance Content Writer – in Las Vegas

Players Publishing Limited

Freelance Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour.

Boclips

Freelance Content Marketing Editor – Pays $60K-$65K/year.

Profound Strategy

Freelance Technical Writer

Cardwell Beach

Freelance Managing Editor – Casino

The Game Day

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $48/hour + benefits

Braintrust

