Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 05/28/2022

May 28, 2022 No Comments

Freelance Local Reporter/Editor – in Pennsylvania. Pays $40K-$55K/year.
Patch Media

Freelance Business/Technology Journalist
CyberRisk Alliance

Freelance Agriculture Writers
Ag Alert

Freelance Food and Dining Feature Writer – Pays $0.08/word.
Tasting Table

Freelance Writer – Pays $20 per 100 words.
IAPWE

Freelance Financial Products Review Writers
FinMasters

Freelance Personal Finance Blogger
FrugalRules.com

Freelance Website Content Writers
ShoutVox

Freelance SEO Content Writer
Diggity Marketing

Freelance Blogger
publisher of RV Lifestyle websites

Freelance Basketball Writers – Pays $0.04-$0.06/word.
The Hoops Geek

Freelance Cat News Writers
LoveIsCats.com

Freelance PC Hardware Writer
Voltcave

Freelance Vegan Bloggers
The Vegan Plumber

Freelance Soccer (football) Writer
Soccer Coaching Pro

Freelance Product List Writer
MDK

Freelance Long-term Writer – Wall Painting Color Ideas and Reviews
PickComfort

Freelance Weekend News Writer
Android Police

Freelance Content Marketing Editor – Pays $60K-$65K/year.
Profound Strategy

Freelance Anime News Writer
Comic Book Resources (CBR)

Freelance Gaming News Writer
Comic Book Resources (CBR)

Freelance Executive Editor
Bobit Business Media

Freelance Writers
Longitude Research

Freelance Writers – Pays $10-$58/hour.
JoTo PR Disruptors

Freelance Content Writer – in Las Vegas
Players Publishing Limited

Freelance Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour.
Boclips

Freelance Content Marketing Editor – Pays $60K-$65K/year.
Profound Strategy

Freelance Technical Writer
Cardwell Beach

Freelance Managing Editor – Casino
The Game Day

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $48/hour + benefits
Braintrust

