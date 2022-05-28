Freelance Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 05/28/2022

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Local Reporter/Editor – in Pennsylvania. Pays $40K-$55K/year.
Patch Media
Freelance Business/Technology Journalist
CyberRisk Alliance
Freelance Agriculture Writers
Ag Alert
Freelance Food and Dining Feature Writer – Pays $0.08/word.
Tasting Table
Freelance Writer – Pays $20 per 100 words.
IAPWE
Freelance Financial Products Review Writers
FinMasters
Freelance Personal Finance Blogger
FrugalRules.com
Freelance Website Content Writers
ShoutVox
Freelance SEO Content Writer
Diggity Marketing
Freelance Blogger
publisher of RV Lifestyle websites
Freelance Basketball Writers – Pays $0.04-$0.06/word.
The Hoops Geek
Freelance Cat News Writers
LoveIsCats.com
Freelance PC Hardware Writer
Voltcave
Freelance Vegan Bloggers
The Vegan Plumber
Freelance Soccer (football) Writer
Soccer Coaching Pro
Freelance Product List Writer
MDK
Freelance Long-term Writer – Wall Painting Color Ideas and Reviews
PickComfort
Freelance Weekend News Writer
Android Police
Freelance Content Marketing Editor – Pays $60K-$65K/year.
Profound Strategy
Freelance Anime News Writer
Comic Book Resources (CBR)
Freelance Gaming News Writer
Comic Book Resources (CBR)
Freelance Executive Editor
Bobit Business Media
Freelance Writers
Longitude Research
Freelance Writers – Pays $10-$58/hour.
JoTo PR Disruptors
Freelance Content Writer – in Las Vegas
Players Publishing Limited
Freelance Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour.
Boclips
Freelance Content Marketing Editor – Pays $60K-$65K/year.
Profound Strategy
Freelance Technical Writer
Cardwell Beach
Freelance Managing Editor – Casino
The Game Day
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $48/hour + benefits
Braintrust

