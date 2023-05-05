Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 05/05/23

May 5, 2023

Remote Full-Time Content Editor – Pays $45K-$50K/year
1105 Media

Remote Full-Time News Media Editor/Writer
Barrett Media

Remote Full-Time Managing Editor
World Politics Review

Freelance Recipe Writers – Pays $175-$300/recipe
Food Republic

Freelance Mental Health Blogger
HealthyPlace

Freelance SEO Writer
Realm AI

Freelance Medical Research Article Writer
Train Todo Inc.

Freelance Writers
Quill Media Ltd

Freelance SEO Content Writer – Pays $22-$27/hour
Capital View Baptist Church

Freelance SEO Writer – Pays $18-$25/hour
JuppLee LLC

Freelance Copy Editor and Proofreader
Cambium Learning Group

Freelance Proofreader
Crunchyroll

Freelance Proofreader – Pays $30/hour
Cella

Freelance English Writer/Editor
QBS Learning

Freelance Educational Copy Editors/Editors – Pays $30-$35/hour
The Reimagined Classroom

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $25/hour
Right Side Broadcasting Network

Remote Full-Time Technical Editor – Pays $50K-$60K/Year
Boyd Caton Group, Inc.

Remote Full-Time Legal Content Writer – Pays $56/hour
The Mom Project

Remote Full-Time Copywriter and Proofreader – Pays $65K-$75K/year
John McNeil Studio

Freelance Copy Editor/Content Strategist – Pays $30-$40/hour
FocusWorks Marketing

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $70K-$80K/year
Beach House Group

Freelance Legal Content Writer – Pays $35/hour
Solid Rankings

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $38K/year
Corporate Immigration Partners P.C.

Remote Full-Time Content Writer
EPS Operations LLC

Remote Full-Time Copy Editor – Pays $50K-$60K/year
Nexstar Broadcasting

Freelance Cannabis Content Creator – Pays $25-$75/hour
Moodi Day

Remote Full-Time Healthcare Content Writer – Pays $70K-$75K/year
GoMo Health

Freelance Managing Editor/Writer – Pays $20/hour
Colorstone Marketing

Remote Full-Time Copywriter
Momentive

Freelance Legal Transcriber – Pays $12-$20/hour
eScribers, LLC

