Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 05/03/19

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Personal Loans Writer – includes benefits
NerdWallet
Freelance Higher Education Reporter
EdSurge
Pacific Standard
Freelance Small Business Startup Writer – includes benefits
Fit Small Business
Freelance Veterinary Update Editor/Quality Reviewer – Pays $80/article
Dotdash
Sleep Help
DigitalOcean, LLC.
Kinsta
Freelance Writer/Blogger/Content Creator – Pays $20-$25/hour
The Wedding Guys
Genesys
DigitalOcean, LLC.
Freelance Senior Medical Writer
Medpace
Engage3
Ursus
Spine Media
Freelance Resume Writer – Pays $15-$25/hour
People Culture Consulting
4th Row Films
KBR
Freelance Writer and Editor – Pays $70K/year
Sharp & Company, Inc.
Klout Pro LLC
Freelance Editorial Assistant – Pays $14/hour
Hennessey Consulting
Freelance Senior Editor – Pays $85K-$95K/year
Meet Recruitment
Freelance Automotive Copywriter – Pays $500-$2K/month
Automotive Marketing Company
Freelance Writers – Pays $0.03/word
blind ad
blind ad
Freelance Legal Blog/Content Writer – Pays $20/post
blind ad
blind ad
Freelance Medical Transcriptionist/Editor
AST Services LLC
Freelance Medical Transcriptionist/Editor
Integrity HD, LLC
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition
At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.
And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!
Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html
HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting
HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.
Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private
writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral
writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction
and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/2304.html
The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing
Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.
The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/6712.html